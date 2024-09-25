Using a virtual private network (VPN) on cellular networks secures your digital life, ensuring privacy and freedom.

Ever wondered if you’re truly safe when browsing on your phone in public? Sure, we’ve all heard the horror stories about public Wi-Fi. But what about when you’re using your cellular data? Is that ironclad protection? And here’s the question: Do you still need to use a VPN?

Believe it or not, while your cellular network is a fortress compared to the wild west of public Wi-Fi, it’s not an impenetrable one. There are still gaps in the armor where dangers can seep through. So, let’s discuss the four top reasons why you might still need VPN even if you’re using your cellular network.

GET SECURITY ALERTS, EXPERT TIPS – SIGN UP FOR KURT’S NEWSLETTER – THE CYBERGUY REPORT HERE

Top 4 reasons you might still need VPN with cellular service

Here are the top 4 reasons that a VPN will still protect you better than just relying on your cellular service provider.

1. Protect your privacy

Using a VPN (virtual private network) enhances your online privacy by encrypting your internet connection. This encryption makes it challenging for websites and other entities to track your online activities. However, it’s important to note that while a VPN obscures the specific content of your internet traffic, your cellular service provider can still see the overall data usage associated with your account.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE US NEWS

Cellular service providers have the ability to monitor and analyze your data usage patterns. They can collect various types of metadata, such as your location, the times you connect and the total amount of data consumed. Although mobile network encryption offers some level of privacy, it does not prevent providers from accessing this information.

2. When cellular service is unavailable, VPN can still keep you safe

When cellular service is unavailable, a VPN can still keep you safe. In areas where cellular service is weak or nonexistent, you may be forced to use public Wi-Fi, which is notoriously insecure. Public networks often lack strong encryption, making it easy for cybercriminals to intercept your data.

While a VPN does not provide safety when cellular service is unavailable, it does offer security when you switch to insecure networks like public Wi-Fi. A VPN creates a secure, encrypted tunnel for your internet traffic, safeguarding your information even when connected to vulnerable public Wi-Fi networks.

THE HIDDEN COSTS OF FREE APPS: YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION

3. Bypassing censorship

Internet censorship varies by country, with some governments restricting access to certain websites and services. When traveling to such locations, a VPN can help circumvent these restrictions by routing your connection through servers in countries with more open internet policies, allowing you to access the global internet without censorship.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

SUBSCRIBE TO KURT’S YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR QUICK VIDEO TIPS ON HOW TO WORK ALL OF YOUR TECH DEVICES

4. Less geo-targeting restrictions

Geo-targeting can restrict access to content based on your physical location, such as streaming services, news websites and online marketplaces. A VPN allows you to choose a server in a different location, effectively changing your IP address and bypassing geo-restrictions, giving you access to a broader range of content regardless of your actual location.

HOW TO USE VPNs WITHOUT COMPROMISING YOUR BANKING APPS

Unmatched privacy and security on cellular networks

Using a VPN in conjunction with cellular service remains a critical strategy for enhancing privacy, security and freedom on the internet. For the best VPN software, see my expert review of the best VPNs for browsing the web privately on your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices.

HOW TO SECURE YOUR HOT SPOT PRIVACY AND SECURITY WITH A VPN

Kurt’s key takeaways

It’s clear that the digital world is brimming with unseen risks, even when we feel secure in the bubble of our cellular networks. The notion that our mobile data is a digital shield is comforting, yet it’s not without its vulnerabilities. Whether it’s the unsettling thought of being tracked by service providers, the dread of connecting to a dubious public Wi-Fi or the frustration of hitting digital walls while traveling, a VPN is a good tool to unlock the full potential of the internet, unhindered by geographical barriers or censorship. In essence, integrating a VPN with your cellular service isn’t just about bolstering security. It’s about reclaiming your right to privacy and unrestricted access to information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Have you ever encountered security breaches on your cellular network? How did it impact your perception of mobile internet safety? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter.

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you’d like us to cover.

Follow Kurt on his social channels:

FacebookYouTubeInstagram

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

What is the best way to protect your Mac, Windows, iPhone and Android devices from getting hacked?What is the best way to stay private, secure and anonymous while browsing the web?How can I get rid of robocalls with apps and data removal services?How do I remove my private data from the internet?

New from Kurt:

Try CyberGuy’s new games (crosswords, word searches, trivia and more!)

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.