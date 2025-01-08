Top tech stealing the show at CES 2025

Get ready for some pretty cool innovations that are lighting up CES 2025, the world’s biggest annual tech event. From AI-powered smart glasses to revolutionary TVs and mind-blowing gadgets, this year’s show is proving that the future isn’t just knocking. It’s bursting through the door. We’ve scoured the show floor to bring you the most exciting tech that’s not just pushing boundaries but completely obliterating them.

1) Solar beach umbrella

Anker’s solar beach umbrella is way more than just shade. This umbrella is part of Anker’s SOLIX lineup and does something pretty unique. It charges your devices while you’re chilling outdoors. What makes it special? Perovskite solar cells that are seriously impressive. These cells are about 30% more powerful than traditional solar cells in bright sunlight and perform twice as well in low light. The umbrella can pump out 80 watts of power through USB-C and even has an XT-60 connection to power things like Anker’s new EverFrost electric cooler. So you could literally keep your drinks cold and your phone charged at the same time. While they haven’t announced the price yet, you can expect to see this tech to hit stores sometime in spring or summer.

2) Wireless earbuds with a case that sticks to the back of your phone

Artronic just unveiled Komutr, a super-slim set of wireless earbuds with a genius magnetic charging case that attaches right to compatible phones, chargers and accessories. The charging case is just 0.47 inches thick and is designed to stick to the back of your MagSafe-compatible phone. No more digging through bags or forgetting your earbuds at home. The case even has a clever flip-up lid that works as a kickstand for watching videos. These earbuds pack some serious battery power, up to 10 hours of listening time per charge and a total of 30 hours when you include the charging case. For those without MagSafe phones, Artronic promises “adjustable options,” but let’s be real: The magnetic attachment is where the magic happens. Want to get your hands on these? Mark your calendar for January 15th when preorders open. The Komutr will start shipping in May and will set you back $129. It’s not bad for a pair of earbuds that basically become one with your phone.

3) Samsung’s new TV uses AI to serve up recipes

Have you ever binge-watched a cooking show and suddenly craved that exact dish? Well, Samsung’s got your back with Samsung Food, a mind-blowing TV feature that uses AI to recognize dishes on screen and instantly serve up their recipes faster than you can say “bon appétit.” The tech isn’t just about recipes. Samsung Food can track your grocery deliveries, build shopping lists from your fridge contents and even suggest meal plans. Samsung’s calling it the “ultimate AI sous chef,” and honestly, they might be onto something. Sure, the AI won’t actually cook for you (bummer, right?). But for wannabe home chefs who get inspired by every cooking show and movie, this could be a total game-changer. Just don’t blame Samsung if you end up spending more time watching cooking shows than actually cooking. Of course, you’ll need a 2025 Samsung TV to access this culinary magic. Samsung Food will be available on the QN90F, QN80F and QN70F model TVs.

4) Robot vacuum tidies more than just floors

The Roborock Saros Z70 is changing the game by doing what most robot vacuums can’t: intelligently handling stray items. When a sock or pair of underwear drops on the floor, this smart device doesn’t just push them around or get stuck. Instead, it extends a hidden mechanical arm, carefully moving the items to a designated area, keeping your space neat and preventing cleaning interruptions. Robot vacuums have evolved from simple floor cleaners to intelligent assistants that can navigate around obstacles, handle pet hair and now even manage misplaced clothing.

5) LeafyPod, the smart planter that listens

Ever wished your leafy friends could tell you exactly what they need? Well, get ready to have your mind blown because LeafyPod is here to turn that dream into reality. This nifty little gadget has all sorts of high-tech sensors that keep an eye on things like soil moisture, light and humidity. LeafyPod uses its AI smarts to figure out exactly how much water your plant needs and doles it out accordingly. No more drowning your poor succulents. LeafyPod’s water reservoir can keep your green buddies hydrated for up to four weeks. That’s right. You can finally take that monthlong vacation without coming home to a jungle of crispy leaves. It’s like having a tiny plant whisperer right in your living room.

6) The lawnmower that tackles any terrain

The Lymow One is a beast. With its “Savage Traverse System” of tank-like tracks, this robot mower isn’t playing around. It chews through leaves, pine cones and small branches like they’re nothing, using powerful mulching blades and a centrifugal fan to keep things tidy. Pet owners, relax. Its advanced obstacle recognition means Fluffy and Fido stay safe while this lawn-taming machine does its work. It’s basically a robotic landscaper that turns your yard into a perfectly manicured paradise. However, it doesn’t come cheap. It will set you back $3,000.

7) Mirokaï: The humanoid robot ready to revolutionize service

The Mirokaï robot from Enchanted Tools is turning heads at CES 2025, offering a unique blend of utility and charm. This humanoid robot is designed to excel in various professional settings, from health care to hospitality, with the ability to perform tasks like moving equipment in hospitals, providing customer service and offering guidance. Drawing crowds at the event, the Mirokaï showcases how characterful robots can reshape interactions in workplaces and service environments, promising a future where technology meets human-like engagement.

8) Halliday’s smart glasses

Halliday’s smart glasses are making waves at CES 2025 with their innovative “DigiWindow” technology, featuring a 3.5-inch private display positioned in the upper-right corner of your vision that remains completely invisible to others. Weighing just 35 grams, these lightweight glasses are designed to look like traditional eyewear while packing cutting-edge technology. The unique near-eye display projects directly onto the user’s retina, offering a proactive AI assistant that can summarize meetings, provide real-time translations, handle notifications and offer turn-by-turn navigation. Priced between $399 and $499, the glasses are expected to ship by the end of Q1 2025 and can be controlled through voice commands, a frame interface or a smart ring with a trackpad. Halliday’s smart glasses support prescription lenses and boast an impressive eight-hour battery life.

9) Bird Buddy unveils innovative garden monitoring camera

Bird Buddy’s innovative new camera is designed to transform how gardeners interact with their outdoor spaces. The Petal camera offers users a comprehensive view of plant life and insect activity through a sleek, intelligent device. Featuring 4K resolution and advanced AI recognition technology, the camera allows users to live stream garden interactions directly to their smartphones with unprecedented clarity and detail. The device comes with an optional solar panel, ensuring continuous operation without the need for frequent battery changes. Users can expect to track and identify various insect and plant interactions, turning their garden into a dynamic, observable ecosystem. Bird Buddy plans to launch the Petal camera on Kickstarter this spring, continuing their mission of connecting technology with nature in engaging and user-friendly ways.

10) Mirumi: The adorable bag-clinging robot that steals hearts

Mirumi is a charming clip-on robot that transforms an ordinary bag into an interactive experience. This furry companion from Yukai Engineering spontaneously turns its head, mimicking a shy infant’s curiosity. Unlike complex AI robots, Mirumi offers pure, simple charm; it doesn’t speak, move independently or require advanced programming. When your bag moves, Mirumi peeks around; if someone approaches too quickly, it bashfully turns away. Priced at an affordable $70 and launching via crowdfunding in mid-2025, this little robotic mascot is less about technological complexity and more about bringing a smile to your face.

Kurt’s key takeaways

From Halliday’s discreet smart glasses to Samsung’s AI-powered TVs and Roborock’s intelligent vacuum, this year’s show is proving that innovation knows no limits. These aren’t just products; they’re glimpses into a future where technology becomes a seamless, intelligent extension of our daily lives.

