Tracking bug uncovered in flawed Apple iPhone software

A glitch in Apple’s mobile operating software 16.2 could allow a creep to track your location.

It is a blogger who identified his location on his iPhone being tracked by a leading food company in Brazil. He downloaded the company’s app yet never gave it permission to track his location.

That did not stop Apple from sharing it with the app in contradiction to the privacy settings.

Apple iOS 16.2 release could be trouble

The location tracking glitch may have been addressed in the latest iOS 16.3 software update. The blogger who claims his iPhone was actively being exploited no longer found his private details being shared with the food company app once he updated from iOS 16.2 to version 16.3 and then power cycled his iPhone.

Apple’s release notes of iOS 16.3 appear to discuss this privacy issue saying the following in part under a Maps section of the release:

“Impact: An app may be able to bypass Privacy preferences

Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved state management.

CVE-2023-23503: an anonymous researcher”

The 16.3 software update is available for the following devices

iPhone 8 and lateriPad Pro (all models)iPad Air 3rd generation and lateriPad 5th generation and lateriPad mini 5th generation and later.

Take a moment now to check the software version of your Apple iPhone and iPad. Even though you may have selected the option to receive automatic updates, it is worth forcing a more rapid manual update to iOS 16.3 and newer.

What you need to do to update your iPhone or iPad software

For iPhone and iPad:

Tap Settings appTap General Select Software Update.

If you see a version of software 16.2 or earlier, it is recommended to update to the newer version 16.3 or later to address the concern.

iOS 16.3.1 coming soon

Apple is reportedly working on another update iOS 16.3.1, to be released shortly in February. The release is likely to address the tracking bug issue more thoroughly and address other concerns related to glitches in iCloud backups from complaints getting traction in online support forums. Some unnamed sources are saying that an issue may revolve around how iCloud authenticates your device to the cloud.

Lock up your tech

As a matter of standard protection, you should deploy Two-Factor Authentication when possible and use strong antivirus protection on all your devices to help prevent hackers from easily gaining access to any of your technology.

