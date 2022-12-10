Twitter feud has Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey arguing over platform’s child safety protections

Fellow billionaires Twitter CEO Elon Musk and founder Jack Dorsey feuded in the comments of a post about whether the platform failed to protect children’s safety before the Tesla CEO took over the company.

“It is a crime that they refused to take action on child exploitation for years!” Musk replied to a tweet showing a New York Post report on a lawsuit that alleges Twitter refused to take down images of a teen sex trafficking victim, claiming it didn’t violate its policies.

“This is false,” Dorsey replied to Musk with the SpaceX founder retorting, “No, it’s not.”

He added, “When Ella Irwin, who now runs Trust & Safety, joined Twitter earlier this year, almost no one was working on child safety. She raised this with [then-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal], but they rejected her staffing request. I made it top priority immediately.”

EX-TWITTER CEO JACK DORSEY, LIBERAL MEDIA MEMBERS DENIED ‘SHADOW BANNING’ PRIOR TO ELON MUSK LEAK

Twitter told the Post of the lawsuit, “Twitter has zero-tolerance for any material that features or promotes child sexual exploitation. We aggressively fight online child sexual abuse and have heavily invested in technology and tools to enforce our policy. Our dedicated teams work to stay ahead of bad-faith actors and to ensure we’re doing everything we can to remove content, facilitate investigations, and protect minors from harm — both on and offline.”

Twitter didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

ELON MUSK CALLED ‘WORST BOSS OF THE YEAR’ FOR ‘ABUSE’ OF EMPLOYEES

The two were arguing in the comments of a tweet posted by someone who said she and two others had just resigned from Twitter’s Trust and Safety Council, writing, “it is clear from research evidence that, despite claims from Elon Musk, the safety and wellbeing of Twitter’s users are on the decline.”

The statement continued, “The question has been on our minds: Should Musk be allowed to define digital safety as he has freedom of expression. Our answer is a categorical ‘no.'”

ELON MUSK’S SECOND INSTALLMENT OF ‘TWITTER FILES’ REVEALS ‘SECRET BLACKLISTS,’ BARI WEISS REPORTS

Hundreds of employees have resigned from the company after Musk gave an ultimatum for long hours and an “extremely hardcore” work ethic for what he called “Twitter 2.0” last month to workers who remained after he laid off about half the company.

Dorsey and Musk have been friendly in the past but have been at odds after Musk’s takeover. Earlier this week, Dorsey asked Musk why he didn’t just release what he calls the “Twitter Files,” detailing the platform’s decisions on alleged “shadowbanning,” without “filter.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“If the goal is transparency to build trust, why not just release everything without filter and let people judge for themselves? Including all discussions around current and future actions? Make everything public now,” Dorsey tweeted.

Musk answered, “Most important data was hidden (from you too) and some may have been deleted, but everything we find will be released.”