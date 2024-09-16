Unstoppable off-road tiny house conquers any terrain, anywhere

Have you ever dreamed of a home that can take you anywhere, from snowy mountains to sandy beaches? Enter the Rubishack, a remarkable tiny house that redefines mobile living. Imagine a cozy retreat perched atop a rugged pickup truck designed to conquer the great outdoors while providing all the comforts of home.

This isn’t just a tiny house; it’s a lifestyle choice for those who crave adventure and freedom. With its innovative design and off-grid capabilities, the Rubishack allows you to explore the world without sacrificing comfort or style. Buckle up as we dive into the fascinating features of this extraordinary tiny house on tracks.

A tiny house like no other

The Rubishack is not your average tiny house. Built atop a first-generation 12-valve Cummins pickup truck, this mobile home features four bolt-on tracks instead of wheels, allowing it to traverse challenging terrain with ease. With dimensions of 16 feet long, 7 feet wide and 11 feet tall, the Rubishack offers a surprisingly spacious interior despite its compact exterior.

Off-grid capabilities

This tiny house on tracks truly embodies the concept of off-grid living. With its powerful Cummins engine and four-track-drive system, the Rubishack can handle rivers, snow, mud and beach environments. It has a top speed of 40 mph. It is a mobile home that laughs in the face of nature’s obstacles, offering unparalleled freedom to its occupants.

Rustic charm meets modern functionality

The exterior of the Rubishack features a rustic wooden facade, complete with generous glazing and even a flower planter at the front made out of a rain gutter. Inside, the layout is cleverly designed with the driver’s position in the middle, a double-sized bed at the front (over the engine) and a dinette area at the back. However, the Rubishack is known as a dry cabin with no running water. So, no shower, no toilet, no sink.

The walls and the ceiling are made of beadboard with MDF (medium-density fiberboard) trim. The interior features swivel seats sourced from a 1970s motor home, providing comfort and style, while the panoramic windows offer stunning views of the surrounding landscape.

Comfort on the go

Despite its rugged exterior, the Rubishack does not skimp on comfort. The tiny home has modern amenities, including air conditioning and forced-air heating, ensuring a pleasant living environment regardless of the weather. LED lighting and electrical outlets add to the functionality of this mobile home, making it suitable for both short trips and extended stays.

Not just a tiny house but a marketing tool

Scott Profit, the owner of Rubitracks, admits that the Rubishack was primarily created as a marketing tool rather than a serious attempt to revolutionize tiny house living. This unique approach has certainly paid off, garnering significant attention across social media platforms and captivating the imaginations of tiny house enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike.

Kurt’s key takeaways

The Rubishack represents a fascinating intersection of tiny house living, off-road capabilities and creative marketing. While it may not be hitting the market anytime soon, it serves as an inspiring example of what is possible when thinking outside the box in mobile home design. The Rubishack challenges our perceptions of what a home can be and where it can go, proving that with enough ingenuity, even the most outlandish ideas can become reality.

