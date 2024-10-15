Voter beware: Text scam targets you, no matter where you live

As Election Day approaches, scammers are finding new ways to deceive voters. Several media reports are highlighting a new scam where people receive a text message falsely claiming they are not yet registered to vote. Election officials are warning Americans to be cautious of these scam messages, as more are expected to circulate in the weeks leading up to the general election.

What you need to know

The local Channel 4 affiliate WDIV in Detroit warned about a new text message wave in late August that could prevent registered voters from casting their ballot. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported a similar incident around the same time, warning Pennsylvanians to be wary of potential scam text messages targeting voters.

A spokesperson for the Department of State said voters should expect more of these messages to be sent in the weeks leading up to the general election.

“Voters should be aware that opportunistic bad actors may attempt to use this campaign season to send phishing or smishing emails/texts,” Matt Heckel, a spokesperson for the department, told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Both these reports and several others refer to a text message that is linked to the site all-vote.com: “We have you in our records as not registered to vote. Check your registration status and register in 2 minutes.”

How do you know if the text is a scam?

For one, the domain all-vote.com isn’t associated with the government. Another clue is that even people who were already registered to vote in their state received this message. WDIV even interviewed a seventh-grader from Canada who said he also got the text, despite not being eligible to vote.

A quick search on Who.Is lookup shows the domain was registered on July 10, 2024, definitely a red flag. KrebsOnSecurity mentioned that some of these texts are also linking to another domain, votewin.org, which asks for your name, address, email, date of birth and phone number when you visit.

They even pre-check boxes to sign you up for more notifications. The government doesn’t need all that info from you. To register to vote or to update your voter registration, all you need to do is visit vote.gov and select your state or region.

5 ways to avoid election text scam

1) Unsolicited contact: If you receive a message from an unknown number or an unexpected source, especially one claiming urgency (like registering to vote), it could be a scam.

2) Suspicious links: Scammers often use fake links that appear legitimate but redirect you to phishing websites. Always hover over links or check the domain carefully. In the case of “all-vote.com,” if it’s not a well-known or official site (like .gov for U.S. voting), it’s worth being suspicious.

3) Grammatical errors: Many scam messages contain typos, awkward phrasing or grammatical mistakes. This can be a red flag for phishing or scam attempts.

4) Requests for personal information: Legitimate organizations typically don’t ask for sensitive information like Social Security numbers, bank details or passwords via text. Scams often do.

5) Have strong antivirus software: The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious texts, potentially accessing your private information, is to have antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe. Get my picks for the best 2024 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices.

Kurt’s key takeaway

As Election Day gets closer, it’s essential to stay alert to scams like these. If you receive a suspicious text about your voter registration, remember to check the details carefully. Look out for unofficial domains like all-vote.com or votewin.org, which have nothing to do with the government. Always head to trusted sites like vote.gov to confirm your status. Scammers are getting creative, but knowing the signs can help you avoid getting caught up in their traps.

Do you think the government is doing enough to protect voters from scams like these? Let us know by writing us atCyberguy.com/Contact.

