Was your private data being sold on this dark web marketplace?

The dark web is a scary place, and the last thing you want is to have any personal information about you out there for scammers to access. Recently, The United States Department of Justice revealed that Genesis Market, a criminal marketplace website selling access to over 80 million account access credentials, including usernames and passwords, was finally seized, and 119 of the site’s users were arrested. This illicit platform allowed cybercriminals to prey upon individuals, businesses, and governments worldwide, causing extensive harm.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, SECURITY AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

What did Genesis Market do?

Genesis Market has been around since 2018 and was a huge resource for hackers because it would allow them to specifically search for information to target their next victims. This included anything from social media to bank account credentials, and could be targeted to user location as well

The website would work by selling those credentials and personal information, and it also sold access to users’ cookies and browser fingerprints. By doing this, hackers could bypass extra protections that users might have had on their accounts, like two-factor authentication. Genesis was even capable of giving a browser extension that would let the hackers fake the victim’s fingerprint while using their login cookies to gain access to an account.

How can I check if my information was sold on the dark web?

To check if your information was sold into the dark web, you can go to haveibeenpwned.com and enter your email address into the search bar. The website will search to see what data of yours is out there. You may have even received an email from the website already saying that some of your data was stolen, and you should look into this immediately if that is the case.

MORE: HOW YOUR BROWSER COULD BE EXPOSED TO A SECURITY RISK

What do I do if my data has been stolen?

You first should log out of all your accounts on every web browser on your computer. Once you’ve done that, you should completely clear out your cookies and caches. If you’re not sure how to do that, follow the steps below.

How to clear cache and cookies in Chrome

Open ChromeClick the 3 vertical dots in the top right cornerSelect More tools and then Clear browsing data Choose the time range at the top. To delete everything, select All time Check the boxes next to Cookies and other site data and Cached images and filesClick Clear data

How to clear cache and cookies in Safari

Open Safari At the top left of your screen, click Safari and then click SettingsIn the box that pops up, click PrivacyClick Manage Website Data Select all websites listed, then click Remove AllA pop up window will appear asking you to confirm that you want to remove all data stored by websites on your computer. Tap Remove NowClick Done

YOU WON’T BELIEVE HOW MUCH MONEY HACKERS GET FROM STEALING YOUR DATA

How to clear cache and cookies in Microsoft Edge

Open EdgeSelect Settings and more in the upper right corner of your browser windowSelect SettingsClick Privacy, search, and servicesUnder Clear browsing data, click Clear browsing data nowSelect Choose what to clear Under Time range, choose a time range from the listSelect Cookies and other site data, and then select Clear now

How to clear cache and cookies in Firefox

Open FirefoxIn the Menu bar at the top of the screen, click Firefox and select PreferencesSelect the Privacy & Security panelGo to the Cookies and Site Data sectionClick the Clear Data… button. The Clear Data dialog will appearClick Clear

FOR MORE OF MY SECURITY ALERTS, SUBSCRIBE TO MY FREE CYBERGUY REPORT NEWSLETTER AT CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER

SAY GOODBYE TO GOOGLE PASSWORDS AND HELLO TO GOOGLE PASSKEYS

Invest in removal services

While no service promises to remove all your data from the internet, having a removal service is great if you want to constantly monitor and automate the process of removing your information from hundreds of sites continuously over a longer period of time.

See my tips and best picks for removing yourself from the internet by going to CyberGuy.com/Delete

Have good antivirus software on all your devices

Once you’ve completed those steps, the best way to protect yourself from having your data breached is to have antivirus protection installed on all your devices.

Keeping hackers out of your devices can be prevented if you have good antivirus software installed. Having antivirus software on your devices will make sure you are stopped from clicking on any potential malicious links which may install malware on your devices, allowing hackers to gain access to your personal information.

See my expert review of the best antivirus protection for yourWindows, Mac, Android & iOS devices by heading to CyberGuy.com/LockUpYourTech

Change your password

If your password was compromised, be sure to change it immediately.

My tips and best expert-reviewed password managers of 2023 can be found here.

Kurt’s key takeaways

The takedown of the Genesis Market and the criminals associated with it was a huge win for law enforcement. However, other criminal marketplace websites are still out there on the dark web. They want to sell your personal information, which enables hackers to bypass security measures. It is important for you to check if your information was on Genesis and take measures like logging out of accounts, clearing cache and cookies, and installing antivirus software to protect yourself. Also, investing in removal services can help monitor and remove personal information from the internet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Have you found yourself on the dark web? What steps have you taken to remove your information from these sites? Let us know how it goes for you. Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

For more of my tips, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter at CyberGuy.com/Newsletter