What’s behind those ridiculous random ‘hello’ text messages

Across the country, people are experiencing a sudden surge of anonymous messages that often begin with a simple “hello” or a similar greeting like “hi.” These unexpected communications can leave you feeling confused and even concerned about their origins.

While this phenomenon is particularly prevalent on WhatsApp, it’s important to recognize that similar incidents are occurring with regular text messages as well.

Take Bruce from Lititz, Pennsylvania, for example. He wrote to us asking, “Why all of a sudden am I receiving anonymous ‘hello’ messages on my WhatsApp?”

Let’s explore the possible reasons behind these unsolicited messages, how they may have obtained your number and what steps you can take to protect yourself from potential scams.

Why is this happening?

One of the primary reasons for these messages is the increasing prevalence of spam and scam attempts. Cybercriminals are constantly evolving their tactics, and a seemingly innocent “hello” could be their latest strategy. Sometimes, it’s as simple as someone mistyping a number. It’s easy for messages to end up in the wrong inbox.

However, more often than not, these messages are the first step in a more elaborate phishing scheme. Scammers often start with a friendly greeting to build trust before attempting to extract personal information.

How did they get your number in the first place?

Receiving unexpected messages from unknown contacts can leave you wondering how they obtained your number. There are several ways this can happen. One common method is through data breaches, where personal information, including phone numbers, is leaked online.

Scammers can also acquire numbers through social media platforms, where users often share their contact details publicly. Additionally, if you’ve ever participated in contests or giveaways, your information may have been sold to third parties without your consent.

Lastly, it’s possible that someone you know inadvertently shared your number, leading to these unsolicited messages. Understanding these avenues can help you take proactive steps to protect your privacy and reduce the likelihood of receiving unwanted communications in the future.

How to protect yourself

With the rise of anonymous messages, it’s essential to take steps to safeguard your personal information and avoid potential scams. Here are six crucial measures you can take:

1. Block and report suspicious contacts

Don’t respond to these text messages and block and report any suspicious messages. Here’s how to do it on different platforms:

On Android:

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Open the conversation with the suspicious contactTap the three-dot menu in the upper-right cornerSelect More or DetailsClick Block & report scamTap OK to confirm your decision

On iPhone:

Open the chat with the suspicious contactTap the contact’s number at the top of the screenThen click the info menuScroll down and select Block CallerChoose Block Contact

On WhatsApp:

Open the conversation and click the contact nameScroll down and select BlockClick Block to confirm

2. Have strong antivirus software

Don’t click on any links within these text messages, as they may contain malicious software. The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to install strong antivirus software on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe. Get my picks for the best 2024 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices.

3. Regularly update your passwords

Ensure your accounts are secure by using strong, unique passwords and updating them regularly. Consider using a password manager to generate and store complex passwords. This can help protect your information in case of a data breach.

4. Keep your devices updated

Regularly update your smartphone’s operating system and apps. These updates often include crucial security patches that protect against the latest threats.

5. Invest in personal data removal services

While no service promises to remove all your data from the internet, having a removal service is great if you want to constantly monitor and automate the process of removing your information from hundreds of sites continuously over a longer period of time. Check out my top picks for data removal services here.

6. Be cautious with personal information

Refrain from posting your phone number on public forums, social media platforms or websites lacking robust privacy measures. Scammers often scour these platforms for personal information to target potential victims.

Also, only provide your contact information to reputable organizations and trusted individuals. Before entering your phone number on any website, ensure it is legitimate and secure. Look for signs such as HTTPS in the URL and read reviews or feedback from other users.

Kurt’s key takeaways

The rise of anonymous messages can feel unsettling. While a simple “hello” might seem harmless, it often signals the start of more insidious tactics from scammers. By understanding how these messages arise and taking proactive steps to protect your personal information, you can significantly reduce your risk of falling victim to scams.

