You’ll now be able to charge your devices on the moon

As we gear up to return to the moon with NASA’s upcoming Artemis missions, we’re not just aiming to set foot there again. This time, we’re planning to stay. The Artemis program is focused on establishing a sustainable human presence on the moon, which will serve as a crucial stepping stone for future journeys to Mars.

This ambitious mission involves more than just landing astronauts. It requires a whole new level of infrastructure, and that’s where Honeybee Robotics steps in with its cutting-edge solutions, contributing to the development of essential technologies needed for living and working on the moon.

The lunar power grid on the moon

Humans haven’t set foot on the moon in more than 50 years. As NASA and its partners work to change that, Honeybee Robotics is focused on ensuring we have the power systems necessary for long-term habitation and exploration. In collaboration with mPower Technology, Honeybee Robotics has been selected to develop the Lunar Array Mast and Power System (LAMPS), a key component of the lunar power grid.

This system will consist of towers as tall as the Statue of Liberty, equipped with solar panels and batteries, providing power, communications, and even street lighting on the moon. LAMPS utilizes Honeybee’s DIABLO technology and mPower’s DragonSCALES solar modules, enabling flexible and efficient energy solutions in the harsh lunar environment.

Powering the moon, one tower at a time

Honeybee Robotics’ LUNARSABER initiative complements the lunar power grid by providing deployable towers, approximately 328 feet tall, that integrate solar power, storage and communication capabilities. These towers capture and store solar energy during the lunar day, ensuring power availability during the two-week lunar night.

The design includes innovative solar panels that offer 360-degree sunlight capture and large sails that track the sun’s position, ensuring nearly 95% solar light access throughout the year. This technology supports lunar operations and lays the groundwork for similar systems that could be used on Mars.

Creating a connected lunar network

The LUNARSABER towers can function independently or as part of a network, beaming energy and communication signals over long distances. This capability effectively creates a lunar grid, connecting various outposts and vehicles. In emergencies, such as a lunar rover running out of power during the lunar night, a nearby LUNARSABER could direct a concentrated beam of sunlight to recharge its solar panels, ensuring continuous operation.

Kurt’s key takeaways

The idea of having a power grid on the moon is quickly shifting from a far-off notion to something we can actually see taking shape. Honeybee Robotics is playing a big role in making this happen with its LUNARSABER initiative. While there are still hurdles to overcome, the potential for a bustling lunar economy is becoming somewhat more realistic. As these technologies continue to evolve, the moon could possibly become a vibrant center of human activity, setting the stage for future trips to Mars and beyond.

