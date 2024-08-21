10 ‘most fun’ states in America: Did your favorite make this list?

A new study said these states are where Americans have the most fun — and some of the choices may be surprising.

WalletHub, a personal finance company, looked at the 50 U.S. states across two key factors — “entertainment & recreation” and “nightlife” — to determine what made certain spots the most fun.

Within each category, 26 other metrics were evaluated using a 100-point scale.

Some of the subcategories include the number of attractions, ideal weather, restaurants per capita, movie theaters per capita, beach quality, access to national parks, nightlife options per capita and casinos per capita.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and others, WalletHub ranked the 50 states from the “most fun” — to the least.

See if your favorite state made the top of the list!

Counting down here …

10. Louisiana

9. Minnesota

8. Washington

7. Texas

6. Illinois

5. Colorado

4. New York

3. Nevada

2. California

1. Florida

WalletHub determined that the great state of Florida is the most fun place to be in the United States.

WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo told Fox News Digital that Florida’s claim to the top spot was well deserved.

“The Sunshine State offers an unmatched variety of activities, with the highest number of restaurants, amusement parks, and arcades per capita,” he said.

It also has the third-highest number of attractions per capita and the sixth-best variety of arts, entertainment and recreation establishments.

Florida also has the 12th-best weather overall and has the most marinas per capita, according to WalletHub.

“Additionally, Florida’s significant spending on parks and recreation ensures that residents and visitors alike have ample opportunities for entertainment, which makes it a prime destination for fun-seekers of all kinds,” he said.

California and Nevada came in second and third place, respectively, for their nightlife metrics.

The Golden State was noted to have a very high number of performing-arts establishments and music festivals per capita.

Nevada has the most nightlife activities per capita, with a large number of casinos per capita — thanks to Las Vegas.

The states at the bottom of the new “fun list” were Arkansas, Rhode Island, Delaware, Mississippi and West Virginia, which came in last.

Other interesting comparisons found in the study include the most movie theaters per capita, with California and Texas tying for first place.

WalletHub also found that California, New York, Florida and Texas tied for having the most restaurants per capita.

Near the bottom of that list were Alaska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.