Airline passenger goes viral for recording neighbor’s midflight photo attempts

An air traveler recently captured on video multiple moments when a fellow passenger reached across her seat to take photos of the sky.

Fanny Gagnon O’Donnell was traveling on a flight from Spain to Germany where she was seated in the window seat.

She told Storyful that her travel experience was going well until the person sitting next to her proceeded to cross into her space for the entirety of the flight.

“Every 20 minutes or so he would shove his arm in front of me and take pictures of the clouds,” Gagnon O’Donnell told the outlet.

In the video, Gagnon O’Donnell can be seen sitting calmly as the other passenger reaches across her seat space.

Gagnon O’Donnell explained that she thought it was “cute” on the first occasion but became annoyed as it continued to happen three to four more times before she closed the window abruptly.

That, however, did not deter the flight neighbor, Gagnon O’Donnell said.

From there, Gagnon O’Donnell said her seat neighbor would tap her on the shoulder and ask her to reopen the window throughout the flight to take more pictures.

Gagnon O’Donnell’s TikTok video has garnered nearly 5 million views, and some social media comments show solidarity and frustration.

One user wrote, “My anger issues could never.”

Another said, “It happened to me a month ago when I was flying from Madrid to Paris and the girl did it like 3-4 times. I closed it, put my AirPods [in] and ignored her.”

Others, however, said maybe it was the passenger’s first time flying.

“It’s not that bad. Just let him take a pic. He’s excited [and] it’s cute,” one TikTok user commented.

Another said, “Imagine it’s someone’s first time flying though.”

Rosalinda Randall, a California-based etiquette expert and trainer, told Fox News Digital via email that sitting in the window seat can have its perks.

“You have something to lean against which is comfortable for sleeping as well as not being squished by the bulkier middle seat passenger. It also makes you in charge of the window shade, which does require courtesy and consideration,” she said.

Randall said she gives Gagnon O’Donnell “props” for her attitude toward the intrusive passenger.

“I agree with her initial decision of allowing the photographer to shoot his videos a few times throughout the flight,” she said, adding, “While he may not have picked up on it, or chosen to ignore it, there are some social cues that she could have applied.”

Randall said the window seat passenger could have “exaggerated a lean-back” or “leaned forward to look out the window herself.”

She said Gagnon O’Donnell could have also lowered the window shade half-way or offered to take the photos for the passenger.

Randall said passengers in similar situations can also say something to the intrusive passenger, such as, “Excuse me, it’s a bit disturbing when you continue reach over.” Or, “Go ahead and take a few photos, but then I’d like to be able to relax.”

She added, “Naturally, we cannot anticipate anyone’s reaction. But having civilly and clearly expressed our request without compliance, it’s time to call for assistance.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Gagnon O’Donnell for further comment.