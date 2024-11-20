Airlines that offer bereavement fares: How to get the discount

Booking travel can be stressful, but when dealing with the loss of a loved one, arranging bereavement plans could make matters worse.

When it comes to flying to a destination in the event of an unfortunate occasion, some airlines help alleviate the stress by offering discounted fares.

Discounts and policies differ by airline, each offering various rates and particular requirements.

See below for a list of at least three airlines that offer bereavement fares.

Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines offers a 10% discount off the lowest available fare if travel is within the next seven days.

In order to purchase a discounted ticket, travelers must purchase the flight over the phone and be an immediate family member and it does not apply to cousins or other in-law relatives, Alaska Airlines’ website says.

The airline does not specify if documentation of the death is needed. The discount cannot be offered after travel has begun and the “reduced rate isn’t intended for medical or emergency travel,” according to the site.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines’ bereavement policy is only offered to SkyMiles members and does not have a set discount, varying in price, according to Delta’s website.

Travelers must message a representative through their “Help Center” page and cannot be purchased directly on Delta’s website.

Delta requires the traveler to be an immediate family member of the deceased, and all spouse-related relationships apply to a domestic partner. To be eligible, documentation is required showing the deceased person’s name, customer’s relationship to the deceased, name and phone number of the funeral home, hospital, or hospice and name of a doctor (if applicable).

Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines only offers bereavement fares for travel inside the state of Hawaii between islands. “For urgent travel to or from cities outside Hawaii, including North America and International routes, we do not offer bereavement fares,” the airline’s website states.

However, the airline does accept bereavement waiver requests for travelers who change his or her reservation due to the death of a family member.

The following documents must be submitted through their portal: death certificate copy, proof of relationship (birth certificate or marriage certificate) and a copy of the airline ticket.

Airlines that do not offer bereavement fares

On the American Airlines customer service website it says, “We’re sorry, we don’t offer emergency or bereavement fares.”

Southwest Airlines’ site has a similar message: “Southwest does not offer bereavement or emergency fares.”

“While we do not offer bereavement fares, everyday low fares are available at Southwest.com,” a representative from Southwest told Fox News Digital via email.

“Every ticket purchased comes with the ability to change or cancel their trip with no penalties as long as it’s canceled up to 10 minutes prior to departure time. “Additionally, every traveler can check up to two bags for free (size and weight limits apply).”

While some airlines do not offer bereavement fares specifically, ticket refunds or travel changes are available in the event of a death.

American Airlines’ site says, “Tickets may be considered for refund in the event of the death of the customer, immediate family or traveling companion. American requires proof of relationship for immediate family member.”

United also has a refund policy listed online, which mentions similar circumstances.

JetBlue’s website does not mention bereavement fares, but the airline will consider a cancelation fee waiver in the event there’s “a death of an immediate family member of a ticketed customer,” the airline’s website says.

For assistance, contact your airline’s refunds department.

Fox News Digital reached out to Alaska, Delta, Hawaiian, JetBlue, American and United Airlines for comment.