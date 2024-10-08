Airplane passengers go viral for mid-flight beauty routines: Dermatologists weigh in

A recent travel trend taking over social media shows airline passengers recreating their skin and hair care routines while in flight.

From serums to face masks to even red light therapy, social media influencers and even some dermatologists are taking time during their flight to make sure they are refreshed by the time they exit the plane.

This trend takes self-care to new heights, literally, but there is rising debate over the benefits of doing your skin care while in the middle of a flight.

It can be as simple as a hydrating mist and sunscreen to red light gadgets with various serums and heartless curl tools.

Sarah Palmyra, beauty content creator in Los Angeles, told Fox News Digital that she’s an “anxious flyer,” so taking care of her skin on long flights helps her “unwind.”

“I’m not sure what they put in that airplane air but after going through a long customs line I feel like I look crusty and sleep deprived,” Palmyra said. “I noticed when I did my skincare routine on longer flights (anything over 4 hours) I could really avoid this and would land feeling like my skin looked refreshed and awake.”

Palmyra said she first makes sure her skin is clean before using a serum and a moisturizer. Sometimes she uses sheet masks, and has received compliments from flight attendants who notice the glowing results, she said.

Ava Lee, CEO and founder of byAVA in New York, shares Korean beauty skin care secrets on social media and has spent many hours trying out viral skin care routines on flights.

“First, airplane cabins have low humidity and the recycled air can dehydrate the skin. That’s why I focus on hydration, hydration, hydration with my sheet masks and mists and sleeping masks,” Lee told Fox News Digital via email.

Lee uses an assortment of hydrating products before locking in the moisture with a sheet mask and sleeping in it, she said.

“I still hold this excitement so whenever I get on a plane, it’s a form of self care for me to indulge in the experience and make the most out of a somewhat stressful experience.”

Lindsey Zubritskey, a doctor in Mississippi known as @dermguru on social media, has done skin care on her flights long before it went viral on social media.

“Flights, especially if they’re long, can cause issues with your skin. The air on a plane is significantly drier, and thus can lead to irritation, redness and dryness for your skin,” Zubritskey said.

“The UV exposure can be more intense at higher altitudes as well, which is more obviously seen in those who are in the airline profession (think flight attendants and pilots). Keeping my sunscreen with me at all times and reapplying is crucial to me, especially as someone who suffers with melasma.”

Zubritskey’s regular routine consists of moisturizer, lip balm and sunscreen reapplication.

When she hops on longer flights, she will also use a hydrating facial mask “to really try and counteract the dryness and keep my skin clean/prevent breakouts,” she said.

There is a debate surrounding in-flight skin care as some people fear it may not be hygenic to continuously touch your face while in a public space like an airplane.

The overwhelming amount of dryness in the cabin has also led some to believe that adding more hydration to the face will only result in the dry air pulling more moisture out of the skin.

“When it comes to skincare during flights, one key factor to consider is the airplane’s cabin environment. The humidity levels inside an aircraft can drop below 10%, which is significantly lower than the typical indoor environment (around 30-50%). This extremely low humidity can have a pronounced drying effect on the skin,” Meri-Liina Kainonen, a Copenhagen-based licensed cosmetologist, told Fox News Digital.

“While it might seem intuitive to apply skincare products mid-flight to counteract this, it can actually backfire. Most skincare products are formulated to work best in environments where there’s some level of humidity to help the skin absorb and retain moisture.”

Kainonen recommends hydrating the skin with a nourishing mask and serum the night before the flight and finalizing the routine the day of the flight with a rich moisturizer and barrier cream.

“This will help your skin better withstand the drying effects of the cabin environment without needing further intervention while airborne,” she added.

Dr. Brendan Camp, a licensed dermatologist, said lengthy skin routines as seen on TikTok are not always necessary, but he does encourage travelers to focus on hydration and skin protection.

“Because higher altitudes expose your skin to higher levels of UV radiation, it is important to wear sunscreen and pull the window screen down if sitting next to it,” Camp, who is based in New York City, told Fox News Digital.

To fight against a dry environment like an airplane cabin, Camp recommends drinking lots of water and moisturizing the skin to fight against transepidermal water loss.

Zubritskey said she has seen what a bit of skin care while flying can do for the skin and recognizes the difference additional hydration can make.

“I notice a huge difference in my skin when traveling. It tends to get drier, more irritated, and inflamed, which makes fine lines and discoloration more apparent. In-flight skincare routines help to mitigate these issues,” Zubritskey said.

For Lee, the benefits of hydration takes out any negatives, she said.

“There are people who claim that it’s not hygienic to do in flight skincare but for me, the benefits of walking off a plane with hydrated, plump skin outweighs everything,” Lee said,