American Airlines expands ‘gate lice’ crackdown to more than 100 airports

American Airlines has announced it’s expanding their new technology to end a process known as “gate lice,” which is when passengers cut lines in hopes of boarding a flight early.

The system audibly flags when a passenger attempts to board the plane before their designated assignment is called and will automatically reject the ticket.

American Airlines first piloted the technology last month at Albuquerque International Sunport in New Mexico, Tucson International Airport in Arizona and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

It will now expand to more than 100 airports ahead of the holiday season.

AMERICAN AIRLINES CRACKS DOWN AGAINST ‘GATE LICE’ AS AIRPORT PASSENGERS SKIP LINES AMID BOARDING PROCESS

Julie Rath, American’s senior vice president of airport operations, reservations and service recovery, said in a press release the ability for customers to board with their assigned group is important to them.

“The initial positive response from customers and team members has exceeded our expectations, so we are thrilled to leverage this technology to deliver for them ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Rath.

Travelers boarding with a companion who has an earlier boarding group may still do so. The agent will override the alert accepting the boarding pass, according to the press release.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

The technology, “provides team members with more insight into the number of customers in each boarding group” and “displays anticipated arrival time for incoming flight connections,” according to American’s site.

Some of the airports listed in the expansion program are Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia.

The term “gate lice” has gained traction on social media in recent years. Though it’s not known who invented the phrase, several travel blogs and Reddit forums discuss “gate lice” at length.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In October, a representative from American told Fox News Digital via email, “The new technology is designed to ensure customers receive the benefits of priority boarding with ease.”

The representative added, it “helps improve the boarding experience by providing greater visibility into boarding progress for our team,”

Jacqueline Whitmore, a former flight attendant and etiquette expert based in Mount Dora, Florida, told Fox News Digital via email that she supports American Airlines’ latest tactic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to American Airlines for additional comment.