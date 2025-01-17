Commemorative Trump transit cards released by DC Metro ahead of inauguration

As Americans flock to the nation’s capital for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) has released a special public transportation card to honor the event.

The “Commemorative Inauguration SmarTrip Card” is a rechargeable farecard that can hold up to $300 in stored value for the city’s public transportation, according to WMATA’s website.

The transit card features a photo of Trump over a red background with large number “47” appearing behind the President-elect.

TRAVEL TIPS FOR ATTENDING PRESIDENT-ELECT TRUMP’S INAUGURATION AS EXPERTS WEIGH IN

The inscription reads, “The Inauguration of Donald J. Trump 45th and 47th President of the United States.”

Participating Metro stations around the DMV area will be selling the cards while supplies last.

Locations include Ashburn, Forest Glen, Franconia-Springfield, Glenmont, Greenbelt, King St-Old Town, L’Enfant Plaza, Navy Yard-Ballpark, New Carrollton, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Shady Grove, Stadium-Armory, Union Station, Vienna and Washington Dulles International Airport.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

WMATA noted that the cards are sold out at the Metro Center station.

In 2017, WMATA issued a generic inauguration card with a sleeve bearing Trump’s face.

A WMATA spokesperson told Fox News Digital, “We have done various special edition inauguration-themed cards since 1993, with the exception of 2021 due to the Inauguration being a virtual event due to the pandemic.”

In order to get the Trump transit card, be sure to add a fare (one-way fares vary from $2.25 to $6.75 depending on distance) or purchase a 1-Day unlimited pass for $13.50. A $2 SmarTrip fee will also be charged, according to WMATA’s site.

Some travelers have already scooped up the commemorative Trump cards and listed the transit passes for re-sale.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

On eBay, some people have the card listed for around $20, while one seller has listed a single card with a starting bid of $450 or “Best Offer.”

“It showcases the President’s achievements and contributions to the country, making it a valuable addition to any collection,” wrote the seller in the listing description.



Adding, “The card is perfect for those interested in political memorabilia and historical collections. It is a tangible reminder of the President’s tenure and the impact he had on the United States.”

Other Trump cards are listed with starting bids at $150 and $300.

Barack Obama Metro cards from 2009 Inauguration Day are also listed on eBay auctions – with prices ranging from $500 to $1,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kristin Petersen, a travel adviser at Travelmation, told Fox News Digital visitors can stay at destinations that are located outside the district on Metro stops.

“Consider a further destination that is near a Metro station, even as far out as Vienna, Virginia,” advised Petersen.

She added, “The trains will be running but definitely check the schedule since they could change for special events like the inauguration.”