Debate over using beach cabanas at popular travel destination prompts prime minister to weigh in

Concerns over beachgoers reserving spaces with the use of portable cabanas are causing a stir in Australia.

On a morning television show appearance, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told viewers the practice is contradictory to Australian values, Reuters reported.

“One of the great things about Australia, unlike some parts of the world, (where) you go and you’ve got to pay to go to the beach, here, everyone owns the beach,” Albanese said.

He added, “It’s a place where every Australian is equal. And that’s a breach of that principle, really, to think that you can reserve a little spot as just yours.”

Some Aussies and travelers took to social media to share their thoughts on the savvy move.

“Those cabanas take up so much room that sunbathers left only the concrete path,” posted an X user.

One argued, “people are the issue not cabanas.”

Another joked, “Beach Blanket Bingo.”

“I can see a law [being] drafted soon,” said a user on X.

One joked, “Because there are no bigger problems in Australia than Beach Etiquette.”

“Everyone owns the beach…that’s what we believed growing up,” said one woman on X.

A user posted, “There are no issues with Cabanas….they are brilliant for sun protection and shelter.”

“People are taking up housing block size of some beaches by placing 4 cabanas in a square with a gathering place in the centre,” said one.

Australia’s beaches are public and considered “crown land” — allowing Aussies to visit any beach area they please.

The New South Wales government (NSW) states on its site, “Crown land is land held by the NSW Government on behalf of the public, for the benefit of the community.”

Some users on X opened up the discussion to debate ownership of beaches.

“When will someone in this country see sense and allow private businesses to build beach clubs on small parts of the beach,” stated one X user.

Adding, “Almost every other beach in the world at the very least has someone renting out beach chairs, but in Australia, nothing.”

“No thanks.. we don’t want this… beaches for all Australians not just those rich enough to pay,” a user responded to the suggestion.

People take roughly 31 million day trips to the beach in Australia, according to Australia’s tourism research.

Summer falls between the months of December and February in the country.

Nearly eight million people from around the globe visited in 2023, which was a 36% increase from the previous year, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

“Visitors come to Australia each year lured by beautiful beaches, unique flora and fauna, friendly people and a relaxed atmosphere,” wrote one of the Australian Consulate-Generals on their website.

Reuters contributed to this report.