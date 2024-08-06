Discover New York’s diverse boroughs, notable sights throughout the Big Apple

From catching an inspiring world-class theatrical performance on Broadway to enjoying a hot dog as a tourist’s rite of passage, New York offers visitors a vibrant culture with a diverse range of activities and sights to enjoy.

Whether you’ve previously visited the Big Apple in person or vicariously lived through the eyes of others, you likely have a vision of the dynamic New York landscape.

Everything from the glamour to the destitution of New York has been depicted through numerous works of art. So, where do you start when planning your itinerary for your next New York trip?

The ferry ride to the Statue of Liberty from New York Harbor is a quintessential American experience, an experience that brings patriotic pride for many visitors. Beyond seeing Lady Liberty up close, there is much to do and see in New York for visitors of all ages.

On your way to Liberty Island to see the Statue of Liberty, the ferry can take you to Ellis Island. Beyond the incredible views of the New York City skyline, it is a historical stop demonstrating the immigrant experience in the United States that made the country what it is today.

Whether your vision of the perfect New York trip involves dinner at a Michelin-starred restaurant before a show on Broadway or a stop by a beloved food cart after a walk through Central Park, these are some of the must-see spots in New York’s iconic boroughs and neighborhoods.

Manhattan

A trip to New York would not be the same without spending time in Manhattan. The iconic landmarks, such as the Empire State Building and Times Square, are more than enough reasons to put Manhattan at the top of your list of places to visit on your trip to New York.

For an incredible panoramic look at the Statue of Liberty, One World Observatory in southern Manhattan is the premier destination for the nearest viewing platform to Liberty Island.

A visit to Central Park is never overrated and might end up being the best part of your trip. The park is known for more than just picturesque landscapes. It is a place for the entire family to enjoy diverse attractions, such as the Central Park Zoo, carriage tours, educational facilities and even performance centers.

You might even want to plan your visit around the events calendar to catch Shakespeare in the Park or a yoga class.

After a day full of activities, the dining options are as much the heart of New York City as the bright lights of Broadway, ranging from upscale eateries to scenic dining with a view. Nearly 25,000 restaurants are scattered throughout New York City, according to the Office of the New York State Comptroller, so sharing a memorable meal with fellow travelers in Manhattan is easy to accomplish. If an upscale restaurant is on your bucket list, however, remember to book your table well in advance of your trip.

Brooklyn

Most people head to Manhattan as their first stop in New York, but Brooklyn is full of hidden gems as well as iconic attractions, such as Coney Island and the Brooklyn Bridge. If food is your highest priority, the eclectic food scene in Brooklyn will not disappoint, from the trendy cafes to classic pizza joints.

The borough offers something for everyone.

Brooklyn is New York City’s most populated borough with more than 70 neighborhoods, many of which are enjoyable spots for tourists. Williamsburg is a must-see neighborhood home to Domino Park – built on the grounds of an old sugar refinery – the Brooklyn Bowl – a live music venue, a bowling alley and restaurant – and the Brooklyn Brewery. Your visit to Williamsburg will be made complete by stopping at the retro bars, delectable cafés and eclectic shops along Bedford Avenue.

DUMBO, which stands for Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass, is a highly trafficked spot by tourists to the borough. It is a beloved spot for dining, shopping and viewing the Lower Manhattan skyline, according to NYCtourism.com.

The borough offers something for everyone, from the Brooklyn Flea, Brooklyn’s largest flea market, to the Brooklyn Museum for those who want a cultural experience.

Queens

Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, the New York Hall of Science and Queens Botanical Garden can all be found in the borough of Queens.

With 47% of residents in Queens being foreign-born, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the food scene is recognized for being one of the most diverse in New York, with ethnic eateries and food markets throughout the neighborhoods.

Travelers come to Queens for its authentic international cuisine, museums and other cultural institutions, such as Queens Museum. The borough is also filled with hidden spots that provide a visitor with an enriching perspective on New York that the usual tourist spots cannot offer.

The Bronx

Baseball fans and admirers of the arts and culture will find the Bronx, New York City’s northernmost borough, worth the trip. Recognized as the birthplace of rap and hip-hop, the musical and cultural traditions of the 1970s can still be felt throughout the communities.

The Bronx also has a significant concentration of Art Deco architecture. Yankee Stadium, the iconic home of the New York Yankees, is a proud aspect of this borough that attracts visitors during all seasons.

Additional attractions include the Bronx Zoo, green spaces such as Van Cortlandt Park, Poe Cottage – the final residence of Edgar Allan Poe – and the New York Botanical Garden.

One unique aspect of the Bronx is that it’s the only borough connected to the mainland without requiring a water crossing, accessible from Manhattan by bridges and railroad tunnels, and is a brief drive or subway ride from Queens.

After a day of exploring, a wide range of delicious dining options await. The borough is celebrated for its vibrant Latin-American community, providing a taste of the culture’s true flavors. A variety of other international cuisines are also available.

No Bronx visit is complete without experiencing Arthur Avenue, which is a street recognized as one of the “Great Places in America” by the American Planning Association. The street is recognized for its rich Italian culture, filled with restaurants and shops that reflect the heritage.

Staten Island

Staten Island offers cultural experiences such as historic sites like Richmond Town and Fort Wadsworth. You can also visit the 9/11 memorial “Postcards” that honors the Staten Island residents killed in the attacks.

The island is also recognized for its green park spaces and the Staten Island Zoo.

What to see off the beaten path

This travel guide primarily covers sights in New York City. Although an iconic element of America, there is much to see throughout the state as a whole.

If your trip takes you to Poughkeepsie, walk across the Walkway Over the Hudson, the world’s longest elevated pedestrian walkway, according to the New York State Parks, Recreation & Preservation.

Foodies can be served by students at the Culinary Institute of America, the premier culinary college in Hyde Park.

Storm King Art Center in New Windsor, New York, is an open-air museum with large sculptures and land art in a natural setting.