Flight passenger asks if ‘seat squatters’ are becoming the new norm, triggering reactions on social media

With more and more travelers taking to social media to share “seat squatter” stories, one passenger asks if it has become too mainstream.

Posted on Reddit in the “r/travel” forum, one flyer alleged that he or she saw three seat squatters while flying on Delta.

The poster first calls out a man who moved up 16 rows, writing that he was “trying to argue it was his seat.”

“The next was a lady in 18A that was being adamant with the seat holder that she needed to be by the window and not in the middle,” said the post.

The third squatter was described as a couple that allegedly moved from row 24 seats C and D to seats A and B.

With this experience in mind, the user asked, “This seat squatting is getting to be too much of a common thing. Thoughts?”

Fellow flyers took to the comments section to share similar experiences and their thoughts on if seat squatting has become all too common.

“Entitlement is out of control,” commented one.

Another said, “Seat squatters should be auto removed from the plane.”

“Whenever I’ve encountered this, I don’t engage with the squatter at all,” said one user, adding, “Simply press the flight attendant call button and when they arrive, show your boarding pass and politely say that you’ve a ‘seating conflict’. They’ll sort it out.”

“Maybe it’s a simple misunderstanding,” another user wrote.

Another person posted, “In my experiences recently I haven’t seen this at all. The most I had was a guy who asked to switch from aisle to center so he could sit next to his GF in Australia.”

“Flight attendant here – call the flight attendant and tell them. I LOVED moving people back to their original seats!! People will try anything,” commented another.

Brandon Blewett, Texas-based author of “How to Avoid Strangers on Airplanes,” told Fox News Digital that he sees more people encountering plane seat squatters.

Blewett said sometimes squatting can be understandable.

“For example, if a family misses a connecting flight and gets rebooked with scattered seats, it’s reasonable for parents to sit together to manage a toddler—a setup most of us can sympathize with,” said Blewett.

Blewett also pointed out “indignant squatters,” explaining that their “red flag is when they won’t show their boarding pass,” he said.

“[Squatter] encounters often lead to delays that often cascade, leading to missed connections and frustrated passengers throughout the cabin,” Blewett added.

Blewett said, “Let the flight attendant handle it. Nobody wants to go viral in a reel titled, ‘Passenger meltdown at 30,000 feet.’”

Fox News Digital reached out to Delta for comment.