Flight passenger ignites debate after posting photo of traveler’s coat thrown over seat

An airline passenger took to social media sharing a photo of a fellow traveler’s jacket that was hung over a seat, sparking a discussion on Reddit.

The user wrote, “Nope. I keep waiting for seat D to show up and shut this down.”

The photo shows a green winter coat draped over the back of the aisle seat with the seat behind it empty.

On the sub-Reddit forum titled “r/delta,” users debated the passenger’s manners, after he or she left the jacket hanging over the seat.

“I don’t understand the lack of awareness,” commented a user.

Another said, “It’s not awareness that’s lacking, it’s caring,” adding, “They are simply banking on nobody saying anything.”

“I hate it SO MUCH. There is literally space in the open overhead bins,” added another.

One addressed the situation saying, “I would politely tell them to move it.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the Reddit poster for comment.

“Not everything has to be a big deal lol,” replied another.

On Redditor said, “They can’t even take off with the coat up there like that.”

Some users made jokes about what the Reddit user should do to the jacket.

“Oops, my coke spilled,” said one.

Another added, “Oh nice, a bag to throw up in.”

“Aw man…I spilled my coffee,” said one comment.

Another said, “They are getting that jacket back…after I have gone through the pockets and dipped a sleeve in my wine.”

The flight passenger who sparked the Reddit chain updated followers on the situation once the person sitting in the empty seat behind the jacket arrived.

“He did just ask the FA [flight attendant] to ask the person to move the coat so he handled that well,” read the update.

On Delta’s website, the airline lists guidelines for passengers’ personal items.

“These items are free to carry on your flight, in addition to your usual carry-on items. Flight attendants can assist you with larger items, like strollers,” says the site.

“A jacket and/or umbrella” is listed under the items a flight crew can assist with.

Fox News Digital reached out to Delta for comment.