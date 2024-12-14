Florida artist’s patriotic Andy Warhol piece featured at popular event drawing thousands of visitors

A Florida artist creates art that embraces the Palm Beach community and also pays tribute to Old Glory, embracing the American spirit.

While painting in her studio, Camilla Webster told Fox News Digital she creates a distinctive American flag to “reflect a moment in time.”

“I paint more than one American flag each year that represents how I am feeling about the country in that year,” said Webster.

“I remember after 9/11, everyone put flags outside their door, and I kind of wanted to get back to that time when we shared common destiny.”

As a Daughter of the American Revolution, Webster says her family’s history inspired her to help share the American story through art and pay homage through every detail.

“All the American flag paintings are painted on acrylic on canvas which was developed in the U.S. Acrylic paint was very important to the American art story because it belonged to us. Europe had oil paint.”

This year’s flag painting was created in collaboration with a photograph of Andy Warhol taken by Karen Bystedt at the offices of Interview magazine in 1982.

“Warhol America” was featured at Art Basel in Miami, Florida, attracting thousands of visitors.

“You see here is Andy holding the American flag, very meta against my American flag. … It was very important to me for us to remember that we’re all American. Our flag is one of the great representations of our spirit,” said Webster.

In 2023, Art Basel brought together 277 international galleries, attracting over 79,000 visitors.

“I think people are very excited to see a contemporary experience through the Warhol lens of Americana. It was received very positively.”

Webster said tourism, specifically the art scene, has exploded in the Palm Beach community in recent years.

Between July 1 and Sept. 30, more than 34 million travelers visited Florida, according to Visit Florida, the state’s official tourism marketing corporation.

“It is absolutely incredible to see what’s happened since the Norton Museum of Art has opened across the street from our studio here. We have incredible design houses. … We also have some of the greatest collectors and, of course, supporters in the art world.”

Visit Florida highlighted notable growth at the Palm Beach International Airport.

“You will see every art gallery and every artist hopping during this exciting season.”

Webster has collections carried at the luxury Breakers Resort and has collaborated with the Palm Beach Historical Society.

“I have, I guess, become part of the fabric of Palm Beach in my art and design, and it’s a true honor. I partner with Discover The Palm Beaches, the tourist board, all to capture the spirit of this magical island and this place.

“I want to remind all Americans that this flag belongs to you.”