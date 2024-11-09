Florida hotel opens outdoor ice skating rink that will ‘stay frozen’

The Sunshine State may be lacking in snow, but that does not mean it is lacking in the magic of the holiday season.

Floridians and travelers have the chance to participate in holiday festivities, including ice skating outdoors.

The Ben Hotel in West Palm Beach, Florida, has transformed its outdoor space into a Winter Wonderland.

“The rink will stay frozen thanks to a state-of-the-art refrigeration system developed by Ice America, using aluminum coils to continuously freeze the ice, ensuring a high-quality skating experience,” a press release said.

Ice skates are available for rent, and the rink, open to all ages, accommodates up to 70 skaters per 90-minute session.

“We are incredibly excited to bring this magical experience to the local community. The Ben Hotel thrives on creating moments that are truly unexpected in South Florida, and this Winter Wonderland is no exception,” Bernardo Neto, general manager, said in a press release.

Lisa Enochs, executive director of event production and training at Ice America, told Fox News Digital the ice floor technology was developed in the Netherlands.

“The highly engineered system utilizes a combination of aluminum piping, foldable hose sections, high flow and low pressure to achieve substantially improved chilling capacity, enabling us to freeze water in high heat load locations where previously available systems could not,” said Enochs.

Underneath the Florida palm trees, visitors can enjoy holiday music, festive décor and seasonal treats.

The Winter Wonderland offers a snack chalet, a Top Shelf Elf bar with drinks and festive cocktails, a stand with hot cocoa and apple cider and more.

“From the real ice skating to the festive food and chalet-inspired ambiance, we are providing a space where families and friends can gather and make memories that will last a lifetime,” Neto added.

Last year, the hottest winter day in Florida reached 83°F with an average high temperature of 71°F, according to the Florida Climate Center.

On the West Coast, outdoor ice skating during the winter months can be found in the Golden State too.

The Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink will be returning to Ali Youssefi Square, giving Californians a chance to lace up their skates and enjoy a winter day.

In Arizona, CitySkate Holiday Ice Rink opens in Phoenix Nov. 23, and Desert Ice Skating Rink opens its ice rink in Scottsdale Nov. 19.

The Ben Hotel’s Winter Wonderland exhibition will run until March 1, 2025.