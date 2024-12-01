‘Home Alone’ house and other popular Christmas movie locations to visit in America

It wouldn’t be the holiday season without watching your favorite festive films.

Instead of enjoying the holiday classics from your couch, there are Christmas movie locations that still exist for you to visit with friends and family.

Here are five movies and their related destinations to check out this season.

1. ‘A Christmas Story’

“A Christmas Story” is filled with memorable moments throughout the film, from the leg lamp delivery to the official Red Ryder BB gun Christmas gift.

But it’s the setting, the Parkers’ yellow and green home, that might be burned into the memories of holiday film buffs.

Fans of the film can take their families to visit the home in Cleveland, which has been operating as a bed and breakfast, plus museum, since 2004, FOX Business reported.

After a 2006 restoration to better mimic the classic home from the movie, the house is filled with original costumes, props and other memorabilia associated with the Parker family, according to the museum’s website.

2. ‘Home Alone’

The brick exterior of this Georgian-style home can only belong to the McAllister family in “Home Alone.”

Located in Winnetka, Illinois, a suburb outside Chicago, the recognizable estate has been a residential home for years but went up for sale earlier this year, FOX Business reported.

The home’s previous owners, Tim and Trisha Johnson, spoke to The Wall Street Journal about the home, which they purchased 12 years ago, noting some changes had been made to the house before they bought it.

But, in 2018, they did a major remodel, making a point to “leave the front door and central staircase the same.”

“Sometimes, we’ll hear the Kevin scream,” Trisha Johnson said, referring to the moment from “Home Alone” when Macaulay Culkin’s character claps his hands to his face and screams.

While the home is not open to the public, it is not uncommon for fans of the film to drive by and snap a photo.

3. ‘Eloise at Christmastime’

One of the most famous buildings in all of New York City is the illustrious Plaza Hotel, located just south of Central Park.

It has become a must-visit location for tourists during the holiday season, in part due to the film “Eloise at Christmastime.”

Eloise has become a staple of the Plaza Hotel, where kids can stay the night in her “pink, pink, pink room” and live like the fabulous 6-year-old.

As an homage to the “elusive and capricious Eloise,” the Plaza will host Eloise-themed events around Christmas in honor of the 2003 film, “Eloise at Christmastime,” starring Julie Andrews, Sofia Vassilieva and Christine Baranski.

4. ‘The Holiday’

The California mansion from the 2006 film, “The Holiday,” located at 1883 Orlando Road in San Marino, was designed by Wallace Neff, a California-born architect known for designing homes for stars like Jennifer Aniston and Diane Keaton.

This particular home featured in the holiday rom-com, was once the architect’s personal residence, according to Town & Country.

While you may not be able to spend two weeks in the $11.8 million mansion like Kate Winslet does in the film, you can still capture a photo or two when driving past this California pad on your holiday road trip.

5. ‘Miracle on 34th Street’

Imagine the screen is black and white with a “For Sale” sign in the front lawn. Film fanatics will easily recognize this Christmas wish list home.

Susan Walker only wanted a few things for Christmas in “Miracle on 34th Street:” a father, a baby brother and a house like the one pictured in her magazine.

The magical home used in the 1947 film is located at 24 Derby Road in Port Washington on Long Island.

While it was a residential home built in 1943, lovers of the Christmas classic can’t help but take a peak at Sarah Walker’s dream home.

“We’re happy to see people’s eyes light up when we tell them it’s the house in ‘Miracle on 34th Street,’ but to us, it’s just a cozy, comfortable place to live,” Orrie Frutkin, one of the home’s owners, said, according to the Long Island Press.