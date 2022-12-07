Miranda Lambert’s Nashville bar ‘Casa Rosa’ serves Tex-Mex food, margaritas and live music

Country music star and three-time Grammy winner Miranda Lambert brought her Texas roots to Nashville, Tennessee, with her four-floor bar and restaurant.

Casa Rosa, Miranda Lambert’s “Tex-Mex + Cantina,” opened in March 2021 in Downtown Nashville and it’s reportedly the first female artist-owned restaurant in the area.

Fox News Digital was given a behind-the-scenes look at the spot, which is located at 308 Broadway (SEE THE VIDEO at the top of this article).

Casa Rosa is a two-minute walk from the Johnny Cash Museum, and it’s neighbored by other famous establishments owned or founded by other country singer-songwriters, including Jimmy Buffett, Luke Bryan and Kid Rock.

The restaurant is operated by TC Restaurant Group, an Ohio-based hospitality group that specializes in premier dining and entertainment. The company operates multiple venues in Nashville and Pittsburgh.

Lambert, 39, makes frequent visits to Casa Rosa, according to Adriana Orsini, a director of marketing at the TC Restaurant Group.

“She really loves her little buckle bar, which is up on the top level, and she also loves the cantina,” Orsini told Fox News Edge.

“That’s where you’re going to find her,” Orsini continued. “She pops in all the time and might surprise somebody.”

– Friday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

– Saturday: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

– Sunday: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Dining hours at Casa Rosa start at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. EST depending on the day and end at 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. EST, according to the restaurant’s website.

Travel websites say the bar is open until 2 a.m. EST daily.

Casa Rosa’s executive chef is Ashley Grim, who formerly served as an executive chef at City Tap House, a popular Nashville gastropub.

The food menu at Casa Rosa includes tacos, fajitas, salads and large plates (“platos grande”) with burrito, burger, fish, chicken and waffle, quesadilla and enchilada entr?es.

Day-restricted house specials include tamales and braised chicken thighs with tomatillo salsa and corn hunk wrapped masa; carne asada tacos with guacamole, red onion and pickled jalapeno; and breakfast burritos with scrambled eggs, thick cut bacon, refried beans, casa rosa rice, pico de gallo and ranchero salsa.

The two dessert options are chimichangas dulce and flourless chocolate cake.

Casa Rosa’s bar carries bottled and canned beers, frozen margaritas and an assortment of wines and tequila.

The handcrafted cocktails from the cantina are named after a number of Lambert’s hit songs, including

The “Automatic,” “Little Red Wagon,” “Kerosene,” “Gunpowder and Lead,” “Locomotive,” “Vice,” “Only Prettier,” “Bluebird” and “Tequila Does.”

Bands perform daily on Casa Rosa’s two live stages. Guests can also find entertainment at one of Casa Rosa’s five bars – including the rooftop cantina – or patio.

The pink and black venue is decorated with memorabilia from Lambert’s music videos and stage performances.

Apparel, hot sauce and seasoning souvenirs are available for purchase for superfans.

Lambert was born in Longview Texas in 1983. She moved to Nashville in the early 2000s to pursue her country music career, according to Biography.com.

She currently lives in Tennessee and has earned several awards from the Country Music Association and Country Music Television.