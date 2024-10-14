National Museum of the Marine Corps unveils new exhibits, honoring soldiers ‘who made the ultimate sacrifice’

In Quantico, Virginia, the National Museum of the Marine Corps has introduced two new galleries ahead of the anniversary of the Marine Corps.

The exhibits, “Forward Deployed” and “Afghanistan and Iraq,” help guide visitors through the history of the Marines Corps from the end of the Vietnam War to the present day.

“These galleries explore Marine Corps operations in post-Cold War conflicts, humanitarian missions and the long conflicts in the Middle East,” a museum spokesperson told Fox News Digital via email.

The 20,000-square-foot exhibits will showcase special artifacts used in turning points of US history.

The M198 howitzer that fired the first shot in Operation Desert Storm will be featured along with an F/A-18 Hornet that flew armed combat patrols over Washington, D.C., after 9/11.

Visitors can get a feel for a Marine’s life with the Marine Corps berthing compartment from the U.S.S Shreveport that’s on display.

“These two new galleries pay tribute to those who served between 1976 and 2021, but particularly honor the 1,514 Marines who made the ultimate sacrifice, including almost 1,400 in Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom,” Lt. Gen. Benjamin Watson, commanding general, training and education command, said in a press release.

The museum offers immersive experiences displaying a walk-through of an Iraqi street scene with engagement simulations.

“They’re not just displays; they’re a powerful representation of the very best our nation has to offer, of selfless service and sacrifice,” Watson added.

The Marine Corps celebrates its birthday on Nov. 10, which marks when the Continental Marines were founded during the Revolutionary War.

“As we approach the 250th anniversary of our beloved Corps, it’s only fitting that the National Museum of the Marine Corps can now showcase the most recent fifty years of our storied history,” Watson said.

The galleries were introduced on Sunday, Oct. 6 to a total of 1,258 visitors.