‘National treasure’ honoring US Coast Guard to feature priceless artifacts, WWII ship

Those who are “always ready” or “Semper Paratus” will be honored with the first-ever museum dedicated to their service.

The National Coast Guard Museum will be opening in New London, Connecticut, with eye-catching artifacts on display for visitors.

Local and state representatives visited the site earlier this week to celebrate the beginning of construction ahead of Veterans Day.

Captain Wes Pulver, USCG (Ret.), president of the National Coast Guard Museum Association, told Fox News Digital that “it will be a national treasure.”

“It is with incredible gratitude to our CT Federal Delegation, the state of Connecticut, the City of New London and our nearly 7,000 supporters for their unwavering support to help us make it a reality,” Pulver said.

Museum officials hope to give visitors a full understanding of the past, present and future of the Coast Guard through educational programs with STEM, civics and art.

The 80,000-square-foot building will house more than 600 historical objects and 5,000 images and documents spread over five decks.

One major attraction will be the 295-foot USCGC Eagle, which will be docked on the pier side when not used for official training.

Members of the public will be able to tour the only tall ship currently in the American fleet.

The vessel was acquired by the U.S. from Germany following World War II.

It serves as a training ship for Coast Guard officers, according to the museum’s website.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., attended the unveiling celebration and told Fox News Digital in a statement that building the museum has been a priority of his.

“For too long, the Coast Guard has stood as the only historic branch of the armed services without a national museum,” he said.

“The Life Line,” painted by Winslow Homer in 1884, will be depicted on a wall mural.

The painting shows the “innovative breeches buoy in use. Similar to a zip line, stranded passengers were secured to a personal flotation device attached to a pulley,” said the museum’s site.

The museum has received $100 million in federal funding, along with financial help from local supporters and organizations.

The museum is set to open in 2026.