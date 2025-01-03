Popular Italian city officially bans cigarette smoking outdoors

Tourists visiting Milan, Italy, may be in for a change with cigarettes now going out of style in one of the biggest fashion capitals of the world.

Milan City council passed an Air Quality Regulation in 2020 that went into effect on Wednesday.

“The smoking ban in the city will be extended to all public or publicly used outdoor areas, including streets and roads, with the exception of isolated areas where it is possible to respect the distance of 10 meters from other people,” the Municipality of Milan’s press release states.

The ban, however, does not extend to electronic cigarettes. The ban is only being placed on tobacco products.

In 2021, the ban was first rolled out, applying to only public transport stops, parks and green areas and other specific areas.

Elena Grandi, Councilor for the Environment and Green, said in the release that she will be making lifestyle changes for herself as well.

“Individual behavior can make a difference and contribute to improving the air quality of our city, so, as a smoker, I will be the first to change my habits: I am aware that enforcing this measure will not be simple or immediate, but I am also convinced that it will be a tool to start a real cultural change,” said Grandi.

An estimated 11.6% of Americans currently smoke cigarettes, according to the CDC, while an estimated 16.5% of Italians smoke, according to Eurostat.

“This is why we are counting on everyone’s collaboration…we hope that the entire scientific community, sharing this provision, can contribute and help us in the work of raising awareness regarding the harms of smoking,” Grandi added.

The ban comes as the city will host the World Kendo Championship this July and the Winter Olympics in 2026.

“More than 3,500 athletes from 93 countries will be competing for 195 medals in 16 Olympic disciplines and six Paralympic sports with beautiful Italian landscapes as the backdrop,” reads the Milano Cortina 2026 website.

Milan reached its best year ever for tourism with roughly 8.5 million arrivals in the city and more than 11.5 million in the urban area, according to the city’s website.

Fox News Digital reached out to the city of Milan for additional comment.