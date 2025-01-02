Rare religious cross discovered by child while exploring on school field trip in Jerusalem

While on a class trip to the historic Ein Karem village in Jerusalem, Israel, a 10-year-old discovered an unexpected surprise.

Nehorai Nir was picking edible plants with his class and believed he saw a red pomegranate on the ground.

“I ran to pick it up and discovered a worm inside, so I reluctantly put it down — but on the way back up the hill I suddenly saw a colorful object shining in the dirt,” Nir said, according to an Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) press release.

He added, “I pulled it out and was immediately very excited.”

The discovery was an intricate golden cross medallion made with a micro-mosaic technique.

The cross medallion is about 100 to 200 years old, so it is not classified as an antique, but it’s still a rare object, according to the IAA.

“The manufacturing method demanded expert craftsmanship which includes setting glass and tiny coloful precious stones, placed with exceeding precision to form miniature patterns,” said Dr. Amit Re’em, IAA Jerusalem district archaeologist.

Re’em added, “This technique was developed in Rome about the year 1800 or slightly earlier, and continued until the early 20th century.”

“Besides its beauty, the significance of this medallion is embedded in its findspot — Ein Karem, a site venerated by Christianity.” Re’em said.

Ein Karem is where the New Testament places the birth of John the Baptist, and where the text says his mother Elizabeth, met Jesus’ mother Miriam by a neighborhood well, according to the IAA.

The village’s rich history also includes two churches, the Church of the Visitation and the Church of Saint John, that draw generations of pilgrims to Ein Karem.

IAA Director Eli Escusido said in the press release, “This exciting find in the very month that Christians celebrate Christmas puts the spotlight on Ein Karem as a central place of Christian pilgrimage in the Land of Israel.”

“Through the medium of a small but unique object, we are exposed to the story of one individual’s thrilling personal journey, which connects us to the past history of this site and to the world of the pilgrims,” said Escusido.

Fox News Digital reached out to the IAA for additional comment.