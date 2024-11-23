St. Bernard dog escapes from home, winds up trapped on ‘icy, slippery roof’

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Firefighters were called to help a stranded St. Bernard that found itself trapped in an unusual spot this week.

The dog became trapped on a home’s “icy, slippery roof” while its owners were away, according to reports.

A concerned neighbor spotted the St. Bernard as it was positioned on the home’s roof in Pitsea, Essex, England, on the morning of Nov. 22.

The owners were not there at the time, news agency SWNS reported.

The neighbor summoned Essex County Fire & Rescue.

A crew arrived a little after 10 a.m., the same source noted.

The rescuers put a ladder against the home in case the dog slipped on the roof during the attempt to help it.

The crew used treats to coax the dog to move.

Firefighters were then able to encourage the pet to retreat back into the home through the window that they believed it had climbed out of originally, according to reports.

Firefighters then shut the window behind it, the BBC noted.

The owners returned home, SWNS said, just as the precarious 30-minute animal rescue was concluding.

Said Geoff Wheal, watch manager, “This was a great example of teamwork to bring the situation to a safe conclusion.”

He added that the dog was frightened — “but with patience and a few treats, we were able to guide him back inside without any harm,” said SWNS.

The American Kennel Club refers to the St. Bernard as “the genial giant of the Swiss Alps,” noting it was once “used to find and save lost and injured travelers.”

It’s “among the world’s famous and most beloved breeds.”

The large working dog from Switzerland is known for its loving, gentle and tolerant personality, according to Web MD.

These dogs “are patient with children and make wonderful family friends thanks to their amazing ability to understand human emotions,” the same source said.