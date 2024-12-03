These US states are ideal for a winter wonderland getaway

For some, escaping the cold by traveling to a warmer destination is the way to spend the winter months.

For others, a beautiful dusting of snow and then bundling up to view festive Christmas lights throughout town is all part of the winter experience.

For those who are looking to spend the coldest months of the year in a place that feels like a winter wonderland with festive activities and possible heaps of snow, New York, Utah, Vermont, New Jersey are among the states known to provide the trip you seek.

If you’re traveling to any of the states in the roundup, make sure you leave room in your suitcase for winter essentials like a hat, gloves, scarf and a warm winter coat to keep yourself cozy as you explore the destination.

Below are just a few of many states to consider visiting for a whimsical experience in what may feel like a winter wonderland.

If you want to experience winter in a big city, New York City is one of the best places you can go.

Of course, the Rockefeller Center tree is a spectacle worth seeing while you are visiting the Big Apple before the holidays. While visiting Rockefeller Center, you can also strap on some skates and do some ice skating at the rink.

Additionally, if you visit New York City during the holiday season, you can purchase tickets for the popular Radio City Christmas Spectacular with the Radio City Rockettes.

If you’re looking for a more relaxing vacation without all the hustle and bustle the big city brings, there are plenty of other locations throughout the state worth a visit.

One of these is Lake Placid, New York.

Lake Placid is full of winter favorites like sledding, ice skating and skiing, plus more unique experiences like sleigh and dog sled rides.

Lake Placid has hosted the Olympics twice, in 1932 and in 1980.

The 1980 Winter Olympic Games in Lake Placid was the setting for the famous “Miracle on Ice” hockey game. If you want to learn more about the Winter Olympics hosted in Lake Placid, visit the Olympic Center.

Alaska is ideal for a snowy winter vacation.

The U.S. state is also one of the prime viewing places in the world to see the northern lights. During your trip, you may get lucky and be able to cross that item off your bucket list.

Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska, in particular, are popular to visit during the winter.

Any winter month you visit will bring no shortage of activities, from skiing, snowmobiling, dog sledding tours and more.

If you visit Anchorage in February, you can witness the Fur Rondy Festival, which is full of unique activities like a reindeer race as well as dog races.

Alaska also features several hot springs where you can find warmth amid the cold while still surrounded by scenic snow. Chena Hot Springs in Fairbanks is one popular spot to visit.

If you enjoy skiing or snowboarding, Vermont is an excellent place to visit this winter.

Vermont is full of popular ski resorts, including Stowe Mountain, Okemo, Killington, Jay Peak and Smugglers’ Notch.

Many of these ski resorts are ideal for traveling with children.

For example, Jay Peak is a favorable spot to visit with young kids with the large indoor water park located at the resort.

Colorado is another state known for its popular ski slopes.

Aspen and Vail, for example, are popular places to go with plenty of options for skiing surrounded by breathtaking scenery.

If you prefer a more relaxing vacation rather than an adrenaline-filled one on the slopes, there are several hot springs you can visit, including the Ouray Hot Springs Pool and Glenwood Springs.

You can also take a beautiful snow-filled hike while in Colorado, experience ice fishing or go sledding, an activity that provides hours of fun for kids and adults too.

If you’re seeking snow this winter, Montana is one place you can go to find it.

Big Sky Resort as well as Whitefish Mountain Resort are popular destinations for skiers and snowboarders, but if those activities aren’t of interest to you, there are plenty of others that will make you feel like you’re in a winter wonderland.

For example, fat biking and snowshoeing are both great ways to get a look at the gorgeous snowy mountains and surroundings without a skiing or snowboarding experience.

Additionally, you can take advantage of the many holiday craft fairs and festivals that go on throughout the state if visiting during the Christmas season.

One popular place in Wyoming to visit this winter is Jackson Hole.

Like many of the other destinations in this guide, Wyoming is popular for skiing and snowboarding, but there are plenty of other activities to take advantage of too.

Ice skating in Teton Village is sure to be an experience you won’t soon forget.

While in Town Square, there are plenty of opportunities for shopping and dining, including enjoying a meal at the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar.

While in Jackson Hole, you can experience a breathtaking view by taking a ride on the Aerial Tram.

Maine is an optimal place to visit, especially during Christmas, with many festive activities and decorations covering the streets through the holiday season.

Ogunquit and Kennebunkport, Maine, are particularly popular during the holidays.

Ogunquit is home to Christmas by the Sea. The annual event includes bonfires on the beach, a festive parade, holiday markets and more.

Kennebunkport also offers many festive events leading up to the holidays, such as tree lightings, fireworks and parades.

New Jersey — and Cape May specifically — will make travelers feel like they’ve been transported into a Hallmark movie.

Cape May is always decked out with decorations year after year, with lights covering the trees and shops that line the streets.

Cape May also has lots of different holiday shops with gifts for everyone on your list.

A winter spent in New Hampshire will be filled with snow, skiing and plenty of breweries to visit after a long day out on the slopes.

Additionally, New Hampshire is one of the few states where you can visit whimsical ice castles.

The ice castles in Woodstock feature ice slides, a polar pub and a path covered in festive lights for guests to take a stroll through.

There are several other locations where you can see ice castles. Two locations are in Colorado, and there are others in Minnesota and in Utah.

The ice castles are great for families with young children, but can also be a romantic destination for couples.

As stated above, Utah is another destination to experience ice castles.

Utah is also a destination many skiers flock to for scenic trails.

Park City is a popular winter destination in Utah.

Just a short drive from Park City is the Utah Crater, also known as the Homestead Crater, located at the Homestead Resort.

The Utah Crater provides a unique experience for divers and those who enjoy a relaxing dip.

The hot spring features warm water averaging 95 degrees and has a depth of 65 feet, according to the attraction’s website.

You can go scuba diving at this location, snorkel or just enjoy floating in the warm water to escape the cold.