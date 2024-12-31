Top New Year’s Eve cities to celebrate in US: Did yours make the list?

A new study has revealed which cities in America are the best places to ring in the New Year, and some spots might surprise you.

WalletHub released its list of the most fun and affordable cities in the U.S. after conducting research across all 50 states in the categories of entertainment and food, cost, safety and accessibility.

Chip Lupo, a WalletHub analyst, said in a press release, “Celebrating New Year’s Eve in the right city can turn the holiday into a truly magical experience.”

“The best cities for New Year’s celebrations have clear skies and some of the best fireworks displays around,” said Lupo.

He added, “The top cities also offer an abundance of highly-rated, affordable dining options, along with a vibrant nightlife and plenty of activities to make your transition into the new year a memorable one.”

The report found that more than 128 million will travel for the New Year holiday this year, with 65% of people driving to their destination.

Did your city make the list?

Here’s the countdown.

5. Chicago, Illinois

3. San Diego, California

The West Coast city ranks third with the lowest chance of precipitation on New Year’s Eve.

San Diego has a ton of affordable restaurants rated at least 4.5 stars, according to Wallethub.

The city also has the fifth-most party supply stores per capita.

2. Orlando, Florida

Americans ringing in the New Year may also want to soak up the sun in warmer climates, with Orlando, Florida, coming in second place.

“Orlando has one of the longest fireworks displays in the country, and consumer fireworks are legal, so people can set up their own shows,” said the release.

Orlando is also ranked as the second-most fun city and second in party supply stores.

1. New York, New York

“It comes as no surprise that New York City is the best city for New Year’s Eve celebrations, given the fact that its ball drop event is probably the most iconic celebration of the holiday anywhere,” said Wallethub’s release.

Times Square’s annual New Year’s Eve event fills with crowds reaching more than one million.

The Big Apple is ranked at the top when it comes to the number of restaurants and is the most affordable for restaurants rated with at least 4.5 stars.

As one of the most walkable cities, New York also has the sixth-most nightlife options per capita.

Fox News Digital reached out to Wallethub for additional comment.