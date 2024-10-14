Top US states to visit where people have claimed UFO sightings

A new report, published by Casino.ca, is revealing the U.S. states where people have claimed to spot an unidentified anomalous phenomenon (UAP), also known as a UFO.

Data was compiled from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC) and collected from social media platforms such as X, Facebook and Instagram.

Casino.ca is a gaming website that covers entertainment, sports, tech, industry news and trending topics.

A data scientist with Casino.ca told Fox News Digital via email that there has seen a rise in UFO interest.

“While many people have always found UFOs interesting, the recent upsurge in interest is probably related to advancements in technology, a less stigma associated with reporting sightings and perhaps classified aerospace projects,” said the data scientist.

Last year, the Department of Defense launched a reporting site to make government activity concerning UFOs publicly available.

“There is still a great deal of mystery surrounding UFOs, but governments and scientists are showing signs of understanding these phenomena (and sharing it with us, which is a plus),” said the data scientist.

In July, a dozen employees at a Colorado concert venue reported seeing a “disc-shaped craft” hover overhead and then vanish, Fox News Digital reported.

In Las Vegas, Nevada, a family reported seeing a crashed UFO and told police they had seen 8- to 10-foot creatures “with greenish color.”

Louisiana was ranked as the least likely state to see a UFO, with one sighting per 3,815 people, according to the NUFORC.

Below, see the top five states where people have claimed to spot a UFO.

1. California

Casino.ca found one UFO per 1,075 people, naming the Golden State the top place where people have claimed to “see” a UFO, with 36,286 reported sightings since 1974.

A data scientist with Casino.ca says the high number of reported UFO sightings in California may be related to a few reasons.

“For example, the vastness and diversity of the state’s landscapes, which range from expansive deserts to coastal regions — offer numerous locations where unusual flying objects can be sighted,” said the data scientist.

A recent NUFORC report from Oct. 5 lists an alleged sighting, with the person saying, “There were no clouds in sky and no wind. I saw a cloud shape circle moving quickly in the sky, not too high up.”

2. Washington

Reported in second place, there is one UFO per 1,093 people, finding about 7,125 UFO “sightings” in Washington. California’s sightings are 409% more than the state of Washington.

An alleged sighting took place on Oct. 6, with the witness sharing, “I was walking out the front door, taking my dog out when I saw a very shiny object high in the sky.” However, the NUFORC concluded that the claimed sighting was in fact a balloon.

3. Florida

In the Sunshine State, there were more than 11,000 UFO sighting claims since 1974. Casino.ca found one UFO for every 1,444 Floridians.

A report entered in NUFORC, out of Destin, Florida, said that a witness looked into the sky and “saw this huge slightly bright orange arrow moving across sky then saw it again though further away going the other way.”

4. Oregon

A total number of 3,667 alleged UFO sightings have been reported since 1974 with one occurring for every 1,156 people.

Witnesses reported to the NUFORC sightings of a “Fast moving tic tac looking thing crossing the sky” and a “Translucent orb in sky with curl or bright lights on top and bottom, panels seen inside.”

5. New York

The Empire State came in fifth place with a total of a total of 6,405 claims of sightings. For every 1, 301 New Yorkers, one UFO sighting was reported.

The most recent entry into the NUFORC was in Pltneyville, New York, where the witness reported an oval shape during the aurora borealis.

Fox News Digital reached out to NASA’s UAP Independent Study Team for comment.