Travel-obsessed woman ‘works’ the time-off system, visiting 28 countries on a budget

A 24-year-old woman is on a mission to see the world after coming up with creative ways to travel in her free time.

Ella Brown works in luxury lifestyle public relations in London while also running a travel social media account called @thatgingerabroad filled with travel tips and tricks.

The part-time content creator told Fox News Digital that although she gets only 25 days a year of paid time off from her full-time job — she’ll find ways to stretch it.

“I am strategic with booking my annual leave and often attach days off to bank holidays and weekends,” she said.

Brown first caught the travel bug in 2021, she said, when she traveled to the United States with two of her friends for three months.

She said this experience allowed her to dream of all the places she could go next — regardless of her job.

“When I started my full-time job in September 2022, I still wanted to continue traveling as much as I could, and this was when I started strategically planning out my annual leave and going on as many trips as possible,” she said.

Brown often goes on short, 48-hour trips to cities where she only needs to spend one night — that way, no time off is required, and she can ensure the budget is kept on track.

For example, Brown said she recently traveled to Nantes, France, for the weekend, which cost her less than $200 total for flights, hotel, food and drink, and spending money.

“I am lucky that I still live at home with my parents, so I have the ability to save more to put toward travel,” she mentioned to Fox News Digital.

Brown also will travel to more “random” cities that might be less popular in order to experience a new place without spending a ton of money.

“My advice is that you should be open to traveling to new destinations that may be lesser known, as they are often hidden gems and a lot more cost-effective,” she said.

During her travels, Brown documents her time on social media with the handle @thatgingerabroad — a nod to her red hair.

She told Fox News Digital that she also uses budget airlines to keep the cost of travel down while making sure to only pack a carry-on bag.

“Baggage fees can be so expensive, [so] by doing carry-on only, [it can] save on travel costs,” she said.

“You’ll be surprised what you can fit in a small, under-the-seat bag.”

Brown also recommended traveling during less popular tourism seasons, as opposed to peak seasons, to help cut costs.