Trump inauguration in DC: Travel expert reveals what to do after President-elect is sworn in

Visiting Washington, D.C., after President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office is an opportunity to explore the nation’s capital with history in the making.

In 2023, the city welcomed nearly 26 million visitors, setting a new record, according to Destination DC.

Kristin Petersen, a travel advisor for Travelmation, told Fox News Digital that if visitors are looking for indoor activities, there are many options around D.C.

“Obviously, you will want to hit the Smithsonian’s along the Mall while you are in town, and the National Museum of American History, where you can see the Star-Spangled Banner and the First Lady’s gowns,” said Petersen.

Incoming first lady Melania Trump’s 2017 inaugural ballgown is on display in The First Lady’s exhibit at the National Museum of American History.

Visitors, with free admission and no ticket required, can view the cream off-the-shoulder gown designed by Hervé Pierre.

For history buffs, travelers can see the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights at the National Archives Museum.

It is the 20th amendment to the Constitution that states the term of each elected U.S. president begins at noon on Jan. 20 following presidential election years.

“[Visitors] absolutely need to make reservations for the National Archives,” Petersen advises.

For family affairs, the International Spy Museum welcomes all ages.

Petersen said that it is a fun museum.

Advance timed tickets are recommended, and general admission starts at $30.69.

If travelers are looking to get outside, Petersen suggests the National Botanical Gardens.

“Another spot we enjoy touring, for some warmth and beauty… It’s the perfect destination in the winter while everything outside is blustery,” she shared.

The National Mall has the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial, Jefferson Memorial, Korean War Veterans Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Washington Monument, and World War II Memorial.

“Remember all monuments are outside, but if you are dressed appropriately, they are absolutely worth a visit,” said Petersen.

Petersen added that the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia is “a must.”

On Sunday, President-elect Trump will be attending a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, FOX 56 reported.

The inauguration takes place on Jan. 20 on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.