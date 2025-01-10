TSA reveals top unusual finds at airport security checkpoints in 2024

Many Americans flew across the U.S. in 2024.

While travelers tend to factor in the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) restrictions while packing their bags, some might forget or even try to sneak items slip through the airport screening process.

TSA shared a video and press release showcasing some of the “best catches” confiscated over the last year.

A TSA spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the content “is a great illustration of the kinds of prohibited items.”

“They also represent the kinds of items that cause delays in checkpoints,” said the spokesperson.

At Newark International Airport, a Mississippi man was arrested by police after attempting to fly with a disassembled 9mm firearm hidden in a Lego box, according to TSA officials.

The gun frame was found in the bottom of a boot underneath a stuffed sock in an attempt to conceal it.

“The gun’s slide, spring and gun magazine loaded with 12 bullets were detected mixed among the plastic pieces of a Black Panther LEGO set,” said the release.

In North Carolina, agents at the Asheville Regional Airport uncovered marijuana stashed inside a peanut butter container, TSA announced on Instagram on March 1.

And in February, at Chicago Midway International Airport, a passenger tried to hide a vape pen inside a tube of toothpaste.

TSA shared the find on their Instagram page, captioning the post, “9 out of 10 dentists do not recommend.”

“Seems like they wanted to add a dash of minty-coolness to their traveling experience. What do we think? Attempting to conceal items is a sure way to get yourself in a paste-y situation,” the post read.

In November, a passenger flying out of William B. Hobby International Airport in Houston had a gun stashed in the back pocket of a baby stroller.

“Houston Airport, we definitely have a problem…” TSA wrote on Instagram.

TSA at Miami International Airport witnessed a bizarre occurrence in late April when a man tried to sneak live snakes through security by hiding them in his pants.

“Transportation Security Officers at airport checkpoints are really good at stopping [prohibited items] from entering the secure side of airports and in the passenger cabins of commercial airplanes,” said the TSA spokesperson.

TSA’s tips for getting through security checkpoints

No firearms in carry-ons

Firearms must be in checked baggage and “properly packed and declared to the airline at check-in, which means unloaded and in a locked, hard-sided case.”

Leave all prohibited items at home

Passengers can check the “What Can I Bring?” link on TSA’s website if they are unsure.

Prepare for the security checkpoint

Flyers shouldhave a valid ID card readily available with electronics such as a phone out of pockets and placed in bins.

Travelers should follow the “3-1-1 rule of 3.4 ounces or less for each item and the items should be placed in a one-quart-sized bag, one bag per passenger.”

Passengers can also enroll in “TSA PreCheck,” which speeds up screenings for eligible flyers at participating airports.

‘Help is available’

Flyers can get live assistance by reaching out to TSA social media accounts or calling the TSA contact center at 866-289-9673.