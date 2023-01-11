Walt Disney World announces opening date for newest rollercoaster TRON Lightcycle/Run

The newest addition to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom will be debuting this Spring.

TRON Lightcycle/Run is set to open on April 4, 2023. The rollercoaster, modeled after theoriginal TRON Lightcycle Power Run at Disneyland Shanghai, will be near Space Mountain in Tomorrowland.

“Prepare to enter the Grid. It’s almost your turn. Ready? TRON Lightcycle/Run opens at Magic Kingdom Park on 04/04/23,” Disney Parks Blog tweeted.

Hours before the official announcement, Disney Parks Blog tweeted a video with the TRON lightcycles spelling out the number four two times.

Leading up to the big announcement, Disney was tweeting cryptic videos hinting at the coaster’s anticipated opening date.

The first video on Monday showed a video game scoreboard with the caption “Need a Clu?” which is a reference to Jeff Bridges’s character Clu in the movies. The scores on the board appeared to represent important dates to Disney and the TRON franchise.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the story of TRON Lightcycle/Run picks up after ‘TRON: Legacy’ where Kevin’s son, Sam Flynn, has opened a second gateway into a digital realm known as the Grid.

Once guests enter the queue line, Disney says they will feel as if they’re digitized and transported to the Grid for a special Lightcycle race. To ride the coaster, each person will buckle into their own Lightcycle, similar to a motorcycle, for a high-speed race in the semi-enclosed structure.

The WDW website describes the ride as follows:

“Climb aboard your very own Lightcycle and take off on a high-speed adventure, racing against the Grid’s most menacing Programs. Surge past your fierce opponents as you attempt to cross through 8 Energy Gates and secure your team’s victory–so you can survive to race another day.”

The attraction will be one of the fastest roller coasters at any Disney theme park in the world.

According to the blog, cast members will be the first to enter the Grid during special previews, followed by preview opportunities for Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members.

The ride was announced in 2017 during the Walt Disney World Parks and Resorts presentation at the D23 Expo. Initially, former Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the plan was to open the attraction in time for WDW’s 50th Anniversary celebration, which ends in March 2023.