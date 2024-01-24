1 dead, 19 injured after fast train collides with truck in eastern Czech Republic

A fast train collided with a truck in eastern Czech Republic on Wednesday, officials say.The incident resulted in one fatality and at least 19 others injured.The driver of the train was killed, while the injured were transported to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

A fast train collided with a truck in eastern Czech Republic on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring at least 19 people, officials said.

The Czech Railways said the driver of the train was killed and that the injured have been transported to nearby hospitals with no life-threatening injuries.

Police said there were 60 people onboard the train at the time of the crash.

CHICAGO TRAIN CRASH WAS CAUSED BY BRAKING SYSTEM DESIGN FLAW, NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD SAYS

The accident occurred early in the morning when a fast train heading for Prague, the country’s capital, hit a truck at a crossing near the town of Bohumin.

It was not immediately clear why the truck was on the tracks.

MORE DETAILS EMERGE IN RURAL KENTUCKY TRAIN DERAILMENT, CHEMICAL SPILL

Authorities said an investigation was underway into the cause of the crash. The rail line closed for the day.