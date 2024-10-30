10 injured after cars on giant pendulum ride break apart midair, horrifying video shows

Terrifying video has been released showing the moment two gondola cars detached from a high-flying amusement park ride and crashed, leaving ten people injured, including six critically.

It happened Saturday at a traveling fairground in Ecuador during festivities in La Aurora in the western province of Daule Canton. The cars broke off the swing-like pendulum ride, according to Jam Press Vid.

Video shows the thrill ride appearing to become unstable with a loud horn going off. As the gondola arm swings back and forth, it then clips a rail on the ride’s platform, and a thundering bang can be heard.

The videographer runs for cover with other screaming onlookers before another crashing sound is heard.

One car collapsed on the platform of the ride with the passengers still strapped into their seats, the video shows. The other crashed to the ground on the other side, per Jam Press Vid.

Video shows people then surrounding and helping the victims. Two men strapped into the gondola appear dazed, while a female lies on the floor of the platform.

Witnesses said blood was visible on the crashed gondolas.

Pendulum rides consist of a gondola, an arm and an axle. The ride is based on the motion of a fixed pendulum, with one end of the arm is fitted with a passenger-carrying gondola, while the other is attached to the axle. The passengers on the gondolas are swung back and forth.

Lt. Col Ricardo Armas, a police spokesperson, said one of the mechanical arms unexpectedly came loose, causing the cars to detach.

He added that officers closed down the traveling fair and cordoned off the faulty ride. An investigation is underway to determine the cause.

Fire Department Chief Moisés Cano said six of the 10 victims had fractures and head trauma. They were hospitalized in intensive care.

The organizers have vowed to cover the cost of the victims’ medical bills.

Risk Management official Stalin Quiñónez said the attraction had all the required permits and was in full working order prior to the detachment.

“Unfortunately, this mishap occurred, a very unfortunate event, but we do not know what caused it yet,” Quiñónez said. “The investigations will be able to determine what happened.”