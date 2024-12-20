2 dead, many injured after man drives into German Christmas market in suspected terror attack: report
A festive Christmas market in Eastern Germany erupted into chaos after a car was driven into a group of people.
According to German news agency Bildt, more than 20 people were injured in a suspected terrorist attack in the idyllic Christmas market in the eastern German city of Magdeburg on Friday.
It was not immediately unclear if anyone was killed during the suspected terrorist attack.
The driver of the car was arrested, the agency said.