3 men charged with terrorism plot in UK court after right-wing extremism probe

Three men, Christopher Ringrose, Brogan Stewart and Marco Pitzettu, have been arrested in connection with right-wing extremism.They were charged in a London court with preparing to commit a terrorist act.Prosecutors said that the men had engaged in extreme right-wing online chat forums.

They were arrested on Feb. 21, Counter Terrorism Policing North East said.

Prosecutors said the men had joined extreme right-wing online chat forums, had right-wing text messages and distributed information on guns and ammunition.

The men had manufactured an FGC-9 semi-automatic gun.

They also had instructions on assembling a 3D-printed firearm and identified an Islamic education center in Leeds as a possible target.

Christopher Ringrose, 33, and Brogan Stewart and Marco Pitzettu, both 24, were held in custody after their appearances by video at Westminster Magistrates’ Court and ordered to return to the Central Criminal Court on March 15. They did not enter pleas.