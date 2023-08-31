33-year-old Brazilian fitness influencer dies after double cardiac arrest

A Brazilian fitness influencer, who was just 33-years-old, tragically died after suffering a double cardiac arrest due to unknown causes.

Family confirmed Larissa Borges death in a social media post Wednesday, saying that losing her is “overwhelming.”

“The pain of losing someone so young, just 33 years old, and so kind, is overwhelming,” the family wrote in an Instagram post. “Our hearts are broken, and the longing we will feel is indescribable.”

According to local media, the popular fitness influencer with over 32,000 followers was hospitalized Aug. 20, after suffering from her initial cardiac arrest during her travels in Gramado, Brazil.

The incident placed influencer in a coma for a week, with family keeping her fans updated on her condition through social media.

Tragedy struck again after the healthy young woman faced another cardiac arrest that she, “could not resist.”

Her family said that she is leaving a legacy of “love, joy and determination.”

“She was known for her captivating personality, always bring smiles to those around her,” her family wrote. “Her presence illuminated any environment and her contagious energy will be missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.”

Her family said that she “struggled tirelessly for her life.” Family did not share details about her difficulties.

“She struggled tireless for her life, facing all the obstacles that a warrior and determined woman makes-without complaining,” family wrote.

Family finished their heartfelt tribute to the fitness influencer, saying that her passing leaves a “void” in their hearts.

“May your soul rest in peace and may your memory always be remembered with affection and gratitude,” family wrote.