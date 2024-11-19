45 pro-democracy Hong Kong activists sentenced to up to 10 years in prison under China-backed law

Authorities in Hong Kong sentenced 45 prominent pro-democracy activists to up to 10 years in prison on Tuesday for violating a wide-ranging national security law imposed on the area by China.

The activists are accused of agreeing to veto government-proposed budgets indiscriminately after securing a majority to force a dissolution of the legislature and ultimate ouster of the city’s leader.

Of the 47 individuals charged, 31 pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit subversion, while 14 others were convicted following a trial. Two others were acquitted.

The drastic crackdown brought criticism from western countries. Australia, who had a citizen among those sentenced, objected to authorities both in Hong Kong and Beijing over the move.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said her government was “gravely concerned” over the sentencing of Australian citizen Gordon Ng.

Officials in the U.K. similarly condemned the move, saying it was yet another example of Beijing using the 2021 national security law to snuff out pro-democracy voices.

“Those sentenced today were exercising their right to freedom of speech, of assembly and of political participation,” said Catherine West, who serves as minister for the Indo-Pacific in Britain’s Foreign Office.

The U.S. consulate in Hong Kong expressed a similar view, condemning the sentences.

“We call on (Beijing) and Hong Kong authorities to cease politically motivated prosecutions of Hong Kong citizens and to immediately release all political prisoners and individuals jailed for their peaceful advocacy for rights and freedoms,” it said in a statement.

The sentencing comes less than a month after two pro-democracy journalists in Hong Kong were sentenced to prison for “seditious” activities and “illegal ideologies.”

Chung Pui-kuen, 55, and Patrick Lam, 36, were found guilty in August of conspiring to publish seditious materials through their Stand News media outlet.

Chung was the former editor-in-chief of Stand News and received a 21-month prison sentence. Lam, Chung’s successor, was sentenced to 14 months but had his time reduced due to a variety of factors, such as his time served pre-trial and his health conditions.

The two men are the first journalists convicted of such crimes in Hong Kong since the United Kingdom handed it over to Chinese rule in 1997.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.