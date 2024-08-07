5 US service members, 2 contractors injured in rocket attack at al-Asad air base: defense official

Five U.S. service members and two U.S. contractors were injured Monday afternoon when two rockets struck Ain al-Asad Airbase in Iraq, a U.S. defense official told Fox News on Tuesday.

Five of the injured personnel were being treated at Ain al-Asad Airbase, while two others have been evacuated for further care, the defense official said, adding that all seven of the injured U.S. personnel were in stable condition.

“Post-strike assessments are still ongoing,” the official said. “We’ll continue to provide updates as they become available.”

Earlier Monday, Iraqi security officials confirmed the attack, but no group has claimed responsibility. The attack comes amid a recent uptick in strikes on American forces by Iranian-backed militias.

Hours after the attack, President Biden said on X that he and Vice President Kamala Harris were briefed about “developments in the Middle East,” on Monday.

“We received updates on threats posed by Iran and its proxies, diplomatic efforts to de-escalate regional tensions, and preparations to support Israel should it be attacked again,” the post read. “We also discussed the steps we are taking to defend our forces and respond to any attack against our personnel in a manner and place of our choosing.”

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated in recent weeks as the Israel-Hamas war rages on.

The assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week ratcheted up tensions in the Middle East further. Israel has not come out publicly to claim responsibility for the killing, but Iran and Hamas are accusing the Jewish state of being behind it.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has vowed to avenge the death of Haniyeh, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel remains ready for any scenario.

Fox News’ Andrea Vacchiano and The Associated Press contributed to this report.