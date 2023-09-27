8 dead in southern Pakistan after rocket launcher shell accidentally explodes in village

At least eight people have died after a rocket launcher shell accidentally exploded at a home near a remote village in southern Pakistan.The shell, which was possibly found in an open field and taken to a residence, exploded in Kandhkot, a city used as a hideout for well-armed robbers and criminals.Blasts from rocket shells often occur when people try to dismantle unexploded ammunition to sell scrap metal.

A shell of a rocket launcher apparently accidentally exploded at a home in a remote village in southern Pakistan on Wednesday, killing at least eight people, including women and children, police said.

At least two people were also wounded in the blast in southern Sindh province, said regional police chief Rahil Khoso.

Investigators believe that family members took the unexploded shell home after finding it at a nearby open farm field. Such blasts often happen when people try to dismantle unexploded ammunition to sell as scrap metal.

The city of Kandhkot, where the explosion took place, is known as a hideout of robbers and criminals who are well armed, including with rockets. Security forces have launched operations against criminals in the area.