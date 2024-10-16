A Christmas Island National Park travel guide where millions of colorful crabs migrate annually

Sitting in the Indian Ocean is a unique destination filled with wildlife and memorable experiences for those who visit.

The Australian external territory ofChristmas Island is largely made up of Christmas Island National Park. It is a spot full of luscious rainforests, diverse wildlife and beautiful beaches. The destination got its unique name after the island was officially titled by Capt. William Mynors of the British East India Company in 1643 when it was spotted on Christmas Day, according to Parks Australia.

There is no shortage of things to do while visiting Christmas Island National Park, though one famous phenomenon tourists often strive to see during their trip is the annual red crab migration.

Each year, millions of red crabs leave the forest and make their way toward the ocean for breeding, according to Parks Australia.

This migration happens after the first rainfall of the wet season, according to the source. This traditionally falls in October or November, but it could possibly be as late as December or January.

If you visit Christmas Island during peak migration time, expect last minute road closures to occur, Parks Australia notes.

There are places spread around Christmas Island that are ideal for watching the red crab migration, including Drumsite, Flying Fish Cove, Ethel Beach and Greta Beach, according to Parks Australia.

Just about a month after spawning, you can spot the baby crabs leaving the ocean and heading back into the forest, the source notes.

While watching the red crab migration is a top tourist attraction of Christmas Island National Park, there are so many other activities for guests to take part in during their trip.

Other highly favored activities to consider while visiting Christmas Island are bird-watching and hiking as well as scuba diving, with more than 60 different dive sites where divers can explore diverse marine life, which includes 88 species of coral and more than 650 different types of fish that fill the waters.

You also might be able to catch a turtle hatch during your time on Christmas Island. Dolly and Greta beaches are two spots where turtles nest, according to Parks Australia.

The site notes that when watching hatchlings, stand back from the nest, avoid using lights, don’t stand between the tiny turtles and the ocean, and allow them to walk into the water on their own.