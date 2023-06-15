Airport fire in east Indian metropolis under investigation; no injuries reported

A fire at India’s major eastern airport hub in Kolkata filled the departure lounge with smoke late Wednesday and prompted a brief evacuation of travelers, the airport authority said. There were no injuries, and the fire’s cause was under investigation.

COASTAL REGIONS OF INDIA AND PAKISTAN BRACE FOR CYCLONE BIPARJOY’S LANDFALL, MASSIVE EVACUATIONS UNDERWAY

The minor fire was extinguished within a half-hour and normal operations were expected to resume quickly, the Kolkata airport authority said in a tweet. Television images from earlier in the day showed the fire leaping out from a portion of the airport’s departure terminal.

5.4 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE SHAKES INDIA-CONTROLLED KASHMIR

Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra International Airport is the largest hub for air traffic in eastern India.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP