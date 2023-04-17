AI’s threat to humanity will be far greater if China masters it first: Gordon Chang

Chinese Communist Party socialist values reinforced through artificial intelligence are a threat to humanity, but the country’s restrictions on the technology may also hamper its development, China expert Gordon Chang told Fox News.

“Artificial intelligence poses a direct threat to humanity, but it’ll become even more a threat to humanity if China masters it before we do,” said Chang. “We see this, for instance, in the gene editing of humans.”

“China is racing ahead on that while we restrict ourselves,” he continued.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) proposed measures last week to ensure that developers create AI that adheres to socialist values and does not disrupt economic or social order. Providers who fail to comply will be fined, required to suspend services or even face criminal investigations, according to the CAC.

“The problem with China, though, is that when you talk about artificial intelligence like ChatGPT, they got a politically repressive system that relies on censorship,” Chang told Fox News. “AI [is] not going to necessarily react too well to that.”

“So they’ve got to restrict their AI in ways that undermine their ability to be a leader,” he continued.

Some consumer artificial intelligence products, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, are banned in China.

As a result, Chinese tech firms like Alibaba, Baidu and others have created bots to rival ChatGPT.

China also has some major advantages when it comes to AI, Chang told Fox News.

“China has really great AI capabilities, but they’ve got one built-in advantage and that is AI works better with more data,” he said.

The U.S., in comparison, does “not allow everyone just to collect information like crazy,” Chang said.

“This is just an arms race, and unfortunately, China is lowering the standards across the planet,” he continued.

