Amazing photos show homes in Fort Erie, Ontario, near Buffalo, frozen over following winter storm

Amazing images have been captured of homes along a waterfront Canadian community near Buffalo, New York completely frozen over following the massive winter storm that swept through the region earlier this week.

The photos emerging out of the Crystal Beach area of Fort Erie show properties encased in ice after wind from the storm sent water ashore.

The two-story homes along Lake Erie were frozen over from the ground up to their roofs.

“It’s beautiful, looking at this. I have to say that for it,” a man named Don, who reportedly has lived in the area for 18 years, told CityNews. “Unfortunately, though, it causes a lot of damage.”

Police in the region are now warning locals and tourists to avoid the area – or risk getting stuck themselves.

“There are photos circulating of the ice-covered lake front homes in #FortErie & #PortColborne,” the Niagara Regional Police Service wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

“The problem is people are traveling to see them on roads that still have deep snow and closures,” police said. “We have cars getting stuck & people walking on unsafe lake ice.”

The homes are expected to thaw this weekend when temperatures in Ontario and western New York rise.