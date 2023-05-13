American arrested in Philippines after police find his girlfriend inside water drum: report

An American expat living in the Philippines has been arrested after police discovered the body of his girlfriend inside a water drum near her home in the nation’s capital.

William Thomas Worth, 71, faces murder charges for allegedly killing his girlfriend, 48-year-old Mila Loslos, after finding out she was married with a child and was not single as she had claimed.

Loslos’ son, 21-year-old Nino Jay, went to the police after his mother had been missing for a few days. He had asked his mother’s roommate as to her whereabouts, then spoke to Worth, who said he had no idea, Rappler reported.

But Nino Jay said he smelled a foul odor in the house, at which point he went to the police to ask for help.

Bacoor City police recovered three knives and nylon rope at Worth’s house and noted that Worth had wounds in different parts of his body. They then found Loslos’ body sealed by duct tape inside a garbage bag inside the blue water drum.

Bacoor City Police chief Lt. Col. Ruther Saquilayan identified the victim to the press and confirmed that she had been missing since May 5.

“The body was already bloated, it was inside the drum and covered with packing tape,” Saquilayan told the Manila Bulletin. “Based on our assessment, the victim has been dead for two to three days.”

Preliminary investigation suggests that Loslos may have slipped during an altercation and hit her head, after which Worth allegedly strangled her to death, Bacoor City police said. The police said they will carry out an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

Worth remained in Bacoor City police custody as of May 9 and will face an inquest this week. The police have said they will work with the U.S. Embassy regarding the incident.

A U.S. Embassy spokesman in Manila told the AFP that they are “aware of this case” but that “due to U.S. Privacy Act considerations, we cannot provide any further information.”