American citizen confirmed dead in West Bank terror attack

A U.S. citizen has died in a terror attack in the West Bank, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides confirmed Monday.

“Sadly, I can confirm that a U.S. citizen was killed in one of the terror attacks in the West Bank tonight,” Nides tweeted. “I pray for his family.”

ISRAEL CALLS UP ARMY BATTALIONS AS SERIOUS VIOLENCE HITS WEST BANK FOLLOWING MURDER OF ISRAELI BROTHERS

The Israeli army said Monday’s attackers opened fire at an Israeli car near the Palestinian city of Jerico, hitting the motorist.

The assailants, traveling in one vehicle, then drove further and fired again, the army said. The attackers set their own vehicle afire and fled, setting off a manhunt.

The Jerusalem Post has reported that the victim was a U.S.-Israeli dual-national.

The 27-year-old motorist was transferred from the scene to Hadassah Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries. His identity has not been released.

Violence has erupted in the West Bank after a Palestinian gunman shot and killed Israeli brothers Hillel and Yagel Yaniv, ages 21 and 19, from the Jewish settlement of Har Bracha. The gunman remained on the loose late Monday.

ISRAEL TO BUILD 7,000 NEW HOMES IN WEST BANK

The brothers’ murder prompted Israeli settlers to rampage along the main thoroughfare in Hawara, which is used by both Palestinians and Israeli settlers.

Late Sunday, a 37-year-old Palestinian was shot and killed by Israeli fire, two Palestinians were shot and wounded and another was beaten with an iron bar, Palestinian health officials said. Some 95 Palestinians were being treated for tear gas inhalation, according to medics.

On Monday morning, the Hawara thoroughfare was lined with rows of burned-out cars and smoke-blackened buildings. Normally bustling shops remained shuttered. Palestinian media said some 30 homes and cars were torched.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier, Israel sent hundreds more troops to the northern West Bank to restore calm after Sunday’s violence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.