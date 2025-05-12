American hostage Edan Alexander released by Hamas after more than 580 days in captivity

Hamas released the last living American hostage Monday, after he spent more than 580 days in captivity inside the Gaza Strip.

Edan Alexander, a 21-year-old dual U.S.-Israeli citizen, will be received by a specialized Israel Defense Forces unit and is going to be brought to an initial reception facility in Re’im, where he will undergo preliminary medical and psychological evaluation by IDF Medical Corps personnel, an Israeli official told Fox News.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday that President Donald Trump “is fighting to secure the release of every American detained abroad” and “We won’t stop until this conflict is over and all our hostages are home.”

Trump, who is slated to depart Washington, D.C., on Monday for visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, said prior to Alexander’s release that it was “great news.” Israel said its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting Monday with Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee. Netanyahu then called Trump today and thanked him for his assistance in securing Alexander’s freedom.

HAMAS CLAIMS IT WILL RELEASE AMERICAN HOSTAGE EDAN ALEXANDER

Alexander’s family will await him at the Re’im facility, accompanied by their assigned officer from the Missing Persons and Hostages Headquarters. After the initial reunion, Edan and his family will be airlifted to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv for continued care, the official also told Fox News.

As an IDF soldier, Alexander also will be provided with a comprehensive support framework, including medical, psychological, and logistical assistance, facilitated by military professionals.

Hamas first claimed on Sunday that it would release Alexander.

“As part of the efforts made by the brotherly mediators to achieve a ceasefire, Hamas has been in contact with the U.S. administration in recent days,” the terrorist organization said. “The movement has shown a high level of positivity, and the Israeli soldier with dual American citizenship, [Edan] Alexander, will be released as part of the steps being taken toward a ceasefire, the opening of border crossings, and the entry of aid and relief for our people in the Gaza Strip.”

Alexander’s mother Yael said on Thursday that she was feeling “[s]uch sadness and agony not knowing what the fate of your son is.

“I have not been able to sleep. I am stuck in Oct. 7, even though it’s been 580 days. I used to enjoy Mother’s Day so much. We would all go to the city to a special restaurant, and I insisted the kids write me letters on this day. I have not been able to celebrate anything since this nightmare began,” she added.

ISRAELI MINISTER SAYS GAZA WILL BE ‘ENTIRELY DESTROYED,’ PALESTINIANS FORCED INTO OTHER COUNTRIES

Raised in Tenafly, New Jersey, Alexander moved to Israel at 18 to volunteer for military service in the IDF’s Golani Brigade. He lived with his grandparents in Tel Aviv and at Kibbutz Hazor, where he was part of a group of lone soldiers.

He was kidnapped on the morning of October 7 – a Saturday when he wasn’t required to remain on base. His mother was visiting from abroad, and like many lone soldiers he had the option to go home for the weekend. He chose to stay, not wanting to leave his fellow soldiers short-staffed on guard duty.

Ayelet Samerano, the mother of hostage Yonatan Samerano, said Monday that the previous day was Mother’s Day, and how “[a]round the world, mothers celebrated with their children.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“But for me – and the other mothers of the 59 hostages – it was just another day of nightmare. Yes, I am happy for the Alexander family. They will finally have their son Edan back. I thank President Trump and Steve Witkoff for this progress,” she added. “But President Trump – please don’t stop. This is only the first step. Do whatever is necessary to bring every last one home. The other 58 hostages have no time left. They are in hell. The living could be killed any day. The deceased – their bodies could be lost forever. They must all come home.”

Fox News Digital’s Emma Colton and Stepheny Price contributed to this report.